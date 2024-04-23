REPORT: Two AAC Teams Interested in Former Five-Star Cornerback
The top cornerback in the transfer portal is former five-star recruit Cormani McClain. The Florida native spent the 2023 season with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. McClain played in nine games, but it was a rocky ride with Sanders in Boulder.
McClain sent shockwaves around college football during his high school recruitment when he committed to the University of Miami over the University of Florida, which was the expected landing spot. McClain never ended up signing with Mario Cristobal and the Canes, flipping to Colorado.
In his time with the Buffaloes, McClain was publicly criticized by his coach for his work ethic. Following the season, the former five-star realized that he wasn’t going to be starting in Colorad0 anytime soon, which sent him to the portal.
McClain officially entered the portal on April 16. Since then, the University of South Florida Bulls and Memphis Tigers have been two notable Group of Five schools to show interest, both in the American Athletic Conference.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Ohio Bobcats Quarterback CJ Harris Set To Transfer
Admittedly, the USF Bulls would be a great fit. When being recruited by the University of Miami, his main recruiter was USF's current cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke. Hence, the fit is certainly there and it would give McClain a space to build up his stock.
Pete Nakos of On3 noted that with Memphis, they are “prepared to let the former 5-star play wide receiver as well.” It certainly would motivate McClain to join Memphis, giving him an opportunity that maybe no other school will currently give him.
According to Nakos, McClain has yet to set any visits, but those teams could be solid landing spots for the Lakeland product.