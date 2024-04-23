TRANSFER PORTAL: Ohio Bobcats Quarterback CJ Harris Set To Transfer
On Tuesday, Ohio quarterback CJ Harris announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after four years with the program. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Through his time with the Bobcats, Harris played in a total of 10 games, but started six in 2022. In his 10 games of action, Harris threw for 829 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.
With the departure of Kurtis Rourke, the competition for the starting quarterback job was between UCF transfer Parker Navarro and Harris. Towards the end of the spring, it became evident that Navarro was the frontrunner for the job.
Harris’ 6’4”, 220-pound stature certainly stands out as he can move well in the pocket. Harris has also played in big games such as the MAC Championship against Toledo as well as the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Wyoming.
For the Bobcats, Navarro would make sense to take over that starting quarterback job, but the Bobcats can go out into the transfer portal and look for a potential option there. Young quarterbacks Jacob Winters and Callum Wither have also drawn praise from head coach Tim Alpin this spring.