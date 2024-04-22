TRANSFER PORTAL: Marshall Quarterback Seeks New Opportunity
After just one season with the Marshall Thundering Herd, quarterback Tj McMahon is entering the transfer portal for the second time in his collegiate career. He originally spent three seasons with the Rice Owls in Conference USA. McMahon was not on Marshall’s spring roster, which eventually prompted his decision.
Last season with the Thundering Herd, McMahon only saw action in two games, completing the one pass he threw. Last season, Cam Fancher was Marshall’s starting quarterback and in their bowl appearance, they shifted to Cole Pennington in their bowl game loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.
Despite the lack of playing time for McMahon, he’s still shown signs of being an accomplished starter at the collegiate level. In 2022 with Rice, the graduate student threw for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Prior to his time at Rice, McMahon spent one season at the JUCO level where he threw for 2,667 yards and 25 touchdowns against five interceptions. He completed 194 of his 295 passes.
Although Cole Pennington may have an opportunity to become the starting quarterback, his competition which they brought in through the transfer portal won’t make it any easier with Tulsa transfer Braylon Braxton who played in six games this past season and Wake Forrest transfer Mitch Griffis who threw for 1,553 yards and nine touchdowns in his nine games of action.