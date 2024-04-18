PODCAST: South Florida Football's Past, Present, and Future (w Rob Steeg of The Bay Area Examiner)
The South Florida Bulls showed substantial improvement in 2023, jumping to a 7-6 record after a one-win season. They went on to win the Boca Raton Bowl over Syracuse, marking their first postseason victory since 2017.
On today's episode, the discussion centers around what it took for the program to bounce back last season and what's next for Alex Golesh's program. Founder of USF outlet The Bay Area Examiner Rob Steeg is a guest, alongside Tampa native Eric Henry of 247Sports.
Steeg offers insights from the team's spring game, as well as observations about USF football's place in the Tampa Bay community and what the success of the program means to the university, at large.
