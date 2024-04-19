TRANSFER PORTAL: New Mexico RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Flips Commitment To Ole Miss
Per his Instagram page, former New Mexico and Alabama State running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has announced his commitment to transfer to Ole Miss.
"The bigger the challenge, the greater the reward. Let's do it #family," Croskey-Merritt wrote in the caption of a graphic of himself in an Ole Miss uniform.
A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Croskey-Merritt had originally announced his commitment to transfer to Arizona back in February. He began his career at Alabama State, where he rushed for 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Hornets.
In 2023, Croskey-Merritt was part of New Mexico's offensive rejuvenation under former OC Bryant Vincent, rushing for 1,190 yards in 12 games on 189 carries with 17 rushing touchdowns. The Lobos improved from last in FBS in total offense in 2022 (228.1 ypg) to 47th in 2023 (410.6 ypg).
He was a second-team All-Mountain West selection and earned an All-America honorable mention from College Football News. Croskey-Merritt will have one season of eligibility remaining,
The spring transfer portal window officially closes on April 30.