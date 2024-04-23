TRANSFER PORTAL: Northwestern DL Matt Lawson Commits To New Mexico State
While the New Mexico State Aggies lost a significant amount of their defensive depth to the transfer portal, they added one piece this week. Former Northwestern and Fresno State defensive lineman Matt Lawson committed to NMSU this week.
Lawson spent 2018-2022 at Fresno State, where he totaled 17 tackles with 1.5 for a loss in that timespan. He then transferred to Northwestern for the 2023 season, where he appeared in one game and made one tackle. Lawson will have one year of eligibility remaining.
New Mexico State will enter their first season under the direction of head coach Tony Sanchez. Sanchez replaces Jerry Kill, who stepped down this offseason. Kill has since accepted an advisory role at Vanderbilt.
New Mexico State begin the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS foe Southeast Missouri.
The spring transfer portal window officially closes on April 30.