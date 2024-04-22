Miami (OH) Kicker Graham Nicholson Will Transfer To Alabama
Over the weekend, Miami University plackicker Graham Nicholson announced his intention to transfer to the University of Alabama for his final season of college football. Nicholson entered the transfer portal for the second time this offseason last week.
In 2023, Nicholson was 27-for-28 on field goal attempts and hit ten of his 11 attempts from beyond forty yards. His only miss came in the Mid-American Conference championship game. He was dubbed the winner of the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the top placekicker in college football.
"I want to thank Miami University and everyone involved for believing in me out of high school and welcoming me into a family. I want to thank Coach Martin for the trust he has placed in me and for being an unbelievable leader and mentor over the past 3 years," Nicholson wrote on X.
Alabama enter the 2024 season with a new head coach (Kalen DeBoer) for the first time since the hire of Nick Saban in 2007. Saban announced his retirement following the end of the 2024 season
The spring transfer window will officially end on April 30.