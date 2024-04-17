TRANSFER PORTAL: USF Wide Receiver Enters Portal For The Second Time
For the second time in his collegiate career, University of South Florida wide receiver Khafre Brown is on the move after two seasons with the Bulls.
This past season, Brown hauled in 27 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns. Brown, originally signed with the UNC Tarheels and spent two seasons in North Carolina before entering the portal and joining the Bulls.
In 2023, Brown finished third on the team in receiving yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns.
Throughout his collegiate career, Brown has 47 receptions for 908 yards and eight touchdowns.
Experience at the Power Four and Group of Five level allows Brown to leave his options open. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star athlete. His quick speed should generate interest from every level of college football.
The spring transfer portal window closes on April 30.