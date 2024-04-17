TRANSFER PORTAL: Utah State QB Cooper Legas Announces Portal Entrance
Despite announcing his commitment in December to play a fifth season at Utah State this fall, grad student quarterback Cooper Legas has announced his entrance into the transfer portal.
Legas posted the announcement to X on Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: USF Wide Receiver Enters Portal For The Second Time
"I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. I have given everything I have to Utah State. I have truly loved my time in Cache Valley," Legas said in his statement.
The Orem, Utah native appeared in 21 games over the last three seasons for USU. He completed 284 passes on 454 attempts with 32 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Utah State also lost quarterback McCae Hillstead to the transfer portal earlier this week. Levi Williams, who started Utah State's bowl game at quarterback this year, will not play his final year of college eligibility this season and instead begin training to become a Navy SEAL.
The spring transfer portal window closes on April 30.