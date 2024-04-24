Third Florida Atlantic Quarterback Bound For Transfer Portal
During the winter, Florida Atlatnic quarterbacks Daniel Richardson and Casey Thompson both entered the transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz broke the news that quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. is entering the portal, marking the third Owls' player in the same position to depart from the program.
Last season, Johnson played in ten games, but didn’t actually throw a pass. Instead, the former four-star recruit ran for 140 yards and seven touchdowns. He spent two seasons with Florida Atlantic.
Coming out of high school, Johnson Jr. received plenty of offers from Power Five schools and ended up choosing Penn State. After one season there, where he didn’t see the field, he entered the portal and joined Florida Atlantic.
Going into the 2024 offseason, the Owls had a thin quarterback room when it came to experience, but they were able to land Marshall transfer Cameron Fancher. Fancher is in line to be the starting quarterback in 2024, paving the way for someone like Johnson Jr. to transfer.
The quickness that Johnson Jr. provides will certainly stand out to teams. If he can follow the example of other quarterbacks turned gadget players, then he could find himself with a wide variety of offers. The spring transfer portal window closes on April 30.