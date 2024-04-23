LSU Transfer WR Khai Prean Commits To Tulane
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Khai Prean will move from one FBS Louisiana program to another. Prean announced his commitment to the Tulane Green Wave on Monday with an announcement on X that read simply "RollWave!!!"
Prean spent the 2023 season at LSU, where he took a redshirt and did not see the field for Brian Kelly's squad.
Listed at 6'0" and 202 pounds, Prean was a four-star high school recruit coming out of Saint James High School in Belle Rose, Louisiana, in the class of 2023. His senior season of high school, he totaled 61 passes for 1,097 yards and 14 TDs.
Prean is the second transfer commitment for Tulane in the month of April, alongside former Akron offensive lineman Ronan Chambers.
Tulane will enter their first season under the direction of head coach Jon Sumrall in 2024. Tulane's starting quarterback job is reportedly still up for grabs between Kai Horton and Oregon transfer Ty Thompson.
The spring transfer portal window officially closes on April 30.