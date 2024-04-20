Vegas Names Two Former Mountain West Quarterbacks Among 2025 NFL MVP Favorites
Among the former Mountain West Conference football players who are currently difference makers in the National Football League, a select few are good enough to compete for the league's highest awards.
SportsBetting.Ag released updated odds for the 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player race on Friday. Unsurprisingly, all of the most likely candidates are quarterbacks. A quarterback has won the award every season since 2012.
Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen have had great starts to their professional careers with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills respectively. However, both have yet to win the NFL MVP award. While neither were the outright favorite, both are among the top five players with the highest odds.
Both Love and Allen were given 12/1 odds.
Allen, a two-time pro bowler enters his seventh season with Buffalo this fall. Love enters his fourth season with the Packers and his second as the full-time starter.
Full 2025 NFL MVP odds for the nine most likely candidates are listed below.
2025 NFL MVP ODDS
CJ Stroud - 6/1
Patrick Mahomes - 7/1
Joe Burrow - 12/1
Jordan Love - 12/1
Josh Allen - 12/1
Jalen Hurts - 14/1
Brock Purdy - 16/1
Justin Herbert - 18/1
Lamar Jackson - 18/1