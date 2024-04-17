Western Kentucky Cornerback Anthony Johnson Jr. Enters Transfer Portal
With the opening of the spring transfer portal window on Tuesday, several notable players from the G5 ranks are now up for grabs.
Western Kentucky cornerback Anthony Johnson Jr. confirmed his entrance into the transfer portal on Tuesday. Johnson was the Defensive MVP of WKU's win over Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl this past December. He had eight tackles and an interception in that game.
Johnson was Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded cornerback in 2023 with a score of 90.3.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Utah State QB Cooper Legas Announces Portal Entrance
A Miami native, Johnson spent two seasons at Division II West Florida before joining the Hilltoppers prior to the 2023 season. At UWF, appeared in 21 games, recording 69 tackles, 15 pass break-ups, five interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He was an All-CUSA Honorable Mention last season with 44 tackles with one TFL, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and five pass breakups. He also blocked a kick in WKU's win over Louisiana Tech.,
The spring transfer portal window closes on April 30.