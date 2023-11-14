3 G5 Quarterbacks Named Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalists For 2023

Three quarterbacks from the Group of Five ranks were announced on Tuesday as part of the group of 20 semifinalists for the 2023 Davey O'Brien Award. The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback.

Jordan McCloud - James Madison, Sr. - 6-0, 199 - Tampa, Florida

Michael Pratt - Tulane, Jr. - 6-3, 220 - Boca Raton, Florida

Kaidon Salter - Liberty, So. - 6-1, 200 - Cedar Hill, Texas

This year's complete class includes includes: Carson Beck (Georgia), Brady Cook (Missouri), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), Drake Maye (North Carolina), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Jordan McCloud (James Madison), Kyle McCord (Ohio State), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Michael Pratt (Tulane), Kaidon Salter (Liberty), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Jordan Travis (Florida State), DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) and Caleb Williams (USC).

The finalists will again be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as bonus ballots awarded from the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote.

For the fourth straight year, the Fan Vote takes place on the award’s three social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X)—and the top five vote getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting their quarterback. The second round will be open until Friday, Nov. 24 at noon (CT). The three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 28, while the winner will be announced live on Friday, Dec. 8, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.