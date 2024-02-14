NFL Draft: PFF Mocks UConn OL Christian Haynes To Dolphins In Round 2

Following a bullish showing at the Senior Bowl and particularly in those practices, former Connecticut Husky offensive lineman Christian Haynes has NFL Draft analysts impressed.

Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema released a Mock Draft for the first two rounds on Monday. Sikkema placed Haynes at the #53 overall selection, landing him with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami actually ranked among the best offensive lines in the NFL in 2023, at least with regards to pass blocking, allowing 1.8 sacks per game. UConn averaged just one per game during their 2023 campaign.

Haynes was invited to the NFL Combines later this month.

UConn had Haynes listed at 6'2" and 313 pounds. The Bowie, Maryland native was a third-team AP All-American in both 2022 and 2023.

Haynes also ended his career with 49 consecutive games with an appearance on the offensive line. He started every game of the last four seasons for UConn.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.