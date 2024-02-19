Liberty Football Confirms 2024 Spring Game For March 2

The Liberty Flames' football program announced Monday that the 2024 edition of the team's annual Spring Game is set for March 2 at 1:30 PM ET.

Liberty began their spring practices earlier this month on February 9.

Fans will be welcome in-person, however there are currently no plans to televise or stream the game, per a Liberty spokesperson.

The upcoming campaign will mark Liberty's second season as a member of Conference USA and their second under the direction of head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Liberty finished the 2023 season 13-1 with a CUSA Championship and an appearance against Oregon in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. The Flames lost that contest 45-6. Liberty also finished the 2023 season with the top rushing offense in FBS, averaging over 293 yards on the ground per game.

Liberty's 2024 season is set to open up against FCS Campbell on August 31 in Lynchburg.