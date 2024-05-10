HBCU Linebacker Announces Transfer Commitment To Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky football picked up another transfer commitment on Thursday. Linebacker Terreance Ellis announced his commitment to Tyson Helton's squad on X with the caption "they couldn't see the old me, I done revamped. #GoTops"
Ellis, listed at 6'2" and 220 pounds, will have one season of eligibility remaining.
In Alcorn State's only game against FBS competition last season, Ellis played one of his better games of the season. He turned in 11 tackles and a forced fumble against Southern Miss to open the year. He finished his two-year stint with the Braves totaling 191 tackles with 17.5 tackles for loss with eight sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Ellis, a Houston native, originally began his college football career at Rice where he appeared in seven games in 2020 and 2021. He had nine tackles and an interception as an Owl.
WKU will open the 2024 season on August 31 at the University of Alabama.