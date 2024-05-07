REPORT: Miami (OH) RB Kevin Davis Will Return After Transfer Consideration
Per On3's Pete Nakos, running back Kevin Davis has withdrawn from the transfer portal. Davis had entered the portal this offseason after 25 carries for 96 yards in 2023.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Arkansas State Adds Two Players To Roster
Over his previous four seasons with Miami, Davis carried 163 times for 796 yards and six touchdowns. He has three receiving touchdowns as well. Davis will likely see an increased role with the departure of several key offensive contributors, including leading rusher Rashad Amos. Amos committed to Colorado olut of the transfer portal on April 26.
Coming out of Trinity Christian High School in Jackson, TN in the class of 2020, Davis was a two-star prospect per 247Sports.
The Miami RedHawks are coming off of a season where they won the Mid-American Conference title, compiling a record of 11-3. They will open the 2024 football season on August 31 at Northwestern.