NFL Draft: The Athletic Mocks Quinyon Mitchell To LA Rams In Round 1

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was arguably the best defensive player in the Group of Five in 2023. Since the end of the season, however, he's actually managed to increase his draft stock, mainly through a strong week of practice at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

This week, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner published his predictions for the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mitchell was the only prospect from the Group of Five that Baumgardner predicted would get selected in the first round. Baumgardner believes that the Los Angeles Rams are a strong candidate to select Mitchell with the #19 overall selection. The Rams allowed 4195 passing yards in the 2023 NFL Season, 20th in the league.

"Mitchell has been clocked above 23 miles per hour on the GPS and could flirt with a 4.3 40 at the combine," Baumgardner noted. "He was the best defensive player at the Senior Bowl."

Mitchell forced 17 incompletions last season. He had six interceptions over the last two seasons for the Rockets.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.