2024 NFL Draft Profile: Colorado State TE/FB Dallin Holker

Spending his final college season at Colorado State, Dallin Holker is the latest in an impressive recent line of pro-ready tight ends for the Rams. The Utah native has attracted NFL Draft attention with potential to play fullback at the professional level, earning the #5 rank at that position from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

If he can continue to stay healthy and have shine in interviews, Holker could be on an NFL Roster this fall. Here are the most important things to know about one of the Mountain West's top prospects.

Background

Measurements: 6'4" - 235 pounds

Holker is a product of Lehi, Utah, and spent the majority of his time in college at BYU. He played his freshman season with the Cougars in 2018, then departed for his LDS mission in Chile, where he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He then played the 2021 and 2022 seasons with BYU, but never quite found a hugely productive role in the offense in Provo.

At CSU in 2023, Holker was a team captain and finished the season as a finalist for the Mackey Award, given annually to the best tight end in FBS. He was a first team All-Mountain West selection for the season.

Holker's trademark moment this season was a Hail Mary touchdown catch against Boise State, which tied the game in the closing seconds and set up the extra point that sealed CSU's first-ever win over the Broncos. Holker finished the season with six touchdown catches, a single-season record for a tight end at CSU, as well as 64 total receptions for 767 yards. Holker also had a rushing touchdown against San Diego State.

He finished his college career with 106 receptions with 1288 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Strengths

In 2023, Holker seemingly played his best football against CSU's toughest competition. More than that, Holker's best singular plays seemed to come when opposing defenses really gave him very few options. Credit those to his soft hands and, from the looks of it, an enthusiasm for making plays in traffic - which seems like what you would want from a tight end or a fullback, no?

Holker averaged 12 yards per catch this season, making a play of at least that length in every game but one.

Let's not forget the pure clutch factor that Holker demonstrated in 2023. Holker had four touchdowns in the fourth quarter this past season, with 68% of his total production coming in the second half.

If you have to poke a hole in Holker's game, he's not exceptionally explosive off of the line of scrimmage. Nobody's expecting him to blow anybody away with this acceleration, but it can sometimes limit the scenarios where he's helpful to the offense.

Combine Stats

40-Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.66 seconds

Vertical Jump: 32.5"

Broad Jump: 10'2" (fourth among tight ends)

3-Cone Drill: 6.83 seconds (second among tight ends)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.21 seconds (second among tight ends)

Bench Press: N/A

What's Next

Now with the combine completed, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Holker is going to be selected in April's draft. It's a matter of when now. His versatility, agility, and soft hands could make him an early-to-mid day three selection.