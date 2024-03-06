2024 NFL Draft Profile: Wyoming OT Frank Crum

An experienced tackle with size appropriate for the position, Wyoming's Frank Crum is one of the 2024 draft class' more intriguing offensive line prospects.

With a particularly strong senior season, plus the all-star circuit and the combine, things look to be trending in a good direction for Crum as he continues his preparation for April's NFL Draft.

Here are a few other things to keep in mind about the massive prospect.

Background

Measurements: 6'8" - 313 pounds

A Laramie native, Crum is a third-generation UW football player. His father, also an offensive lineman, was one of the Cowboys' captains in 1981. Crum's grandfather was also a member of the UW football team way back in 1940. Despite the lineage, Crum was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school.

The latest generation of Crum started 48 games at Wyoming, earning a full-time role as a starter on the offensive line each of his last four seasons in Laramie. His final season was spent at left tackle while the previous ones were at right tackle.

In College, Crum was a multi-time Academic All-Conference selection. In 2023, Crum was also a first-team All-Mountain West selection.

The Strengths

Crum excels in both run blocking and pass blocking, but his run-blocking ability is more clear-cut. In his first three seasons as a starter, Wyoming had a 1,000-yard rusher, and were about 50 yards shy of having another one in 2023. 2019-2021 in particular, Wyoming averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game.

Crum also tends to keep control of the situation with pass rushers that are trying to get the outside edge on him. If you look at his tape from this year's Hula Bowl, he had a couple instances of blocking two defenders at once. However, he still struggles at holding off defenders going inside on him, though he's gotten better in those situations over the years. He allowed (roughly) ten total sacks in his final three years in college.

Combine Stats

40-Yard Dash: 4.94 seconds (tied for second-fastest among o-linemen)

10-Yard Split: 1.69 seconds (tied for second-fastest among o-linemen)

Vertical Jump: 31.5"

Broad Jump: 9'6"

3-Cone Drill: 7.39 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.73 seconds

Bench Press: 22 reps

What's Next

Even with the very strong 40-time, Crum's combine performance wasn't perfect. He looked stiff in certain on-field drills, particularly changing direction. That being said, it doesn't change the things that he's good at, or that he has the imposing size you definitely want in his position. He'll likely be a mid-to-late day three pick.