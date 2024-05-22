Boise State Football Lands Washington DB Transfer Davon Banks
The Boise State Broncos added to their 2024 roster with an experienced defensive back on Wednesday. Davon Banks announced his commitment to the Broncos via X with the simple caption "Let's work."
RELATED: Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Named #40 NFL Draft Prospect in 2025 Class
After missing all but two games last season, the 5'11" cornerback from San Jacinto, California, Banks should have two seasons of eligibility remianing. He appeared in 15 games over the previous three seasons for the Huskies. In that time, he totaled 22 tackles with one interception, six passes broken up, and a forced fumble.
Banks was originally a three-star high school prospect in the class of 2021. He played offense, defense, and special teams, earning Mountain Pass League MVP honors.
Boise State open the 2024 season on August 31 when they travel to Georgia Southern as they look to defend their Mountain West Conference title. It will be head coach Spencer Danielson's first full season at the helm of the Broncos.