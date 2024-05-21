Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Named #40 NFL Draft Prospect in 2025 Class
Before he plays his junior season with the Boise State Broncos, running back Ashton Jeanty is already zooming up draft boards.
Pro Football Focus released their top-50 players in the 2025 NFL Draft Class on Monday. Jeanty was the only player from the Group of Five included on the big board. Jeanty was also the fourth running back included in the list.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Georgia Bulldogs RB Andrew Paul Commits To Jacksonville State
In 2023, Jeanty was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in addition to being named a first-team All-American by College Football Network, ESPN, and USA Today. He led FBS with 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game. He also led FBS running backs with 569 receiving yards. PFF gave him an offensive grade of 94.8, which led all FBS running backs.
Jeanty was also the first FBS player since 2019 to accumulate both 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the same season. If he stays healthy, Jeanty's draft stock should grow even more between now and the end of the season. The 5'9" 210-pound back missed two games last season.
Boise State will begin the 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.