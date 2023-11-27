Skip to main content
    Mountain West Football: Vegas Sets Spread For Title Game

    22 FBS teams, including Army and Navy, still have one more game to play before bowl season. 20 of those are playing in a conference championship game this weekend.

    SportsBetting.ag released updated spreads on Wednesday for this weekend's title contests. In the Mountain West, league leaders UNLV will host Boise State at Allegiant Stadium. 

    Mountain West Championship: Boise State (-3) vs UNLV

    The 7-5 Boise State Broncos bring a three-game winning streak into Saturday. Two of those games came under the direction of interim head coach Spencer Danielson. Head coach Any Avalos was fired following the Broncos November 12 win over New Mexico.

    9-3 UNLV enter the weekend scoring an impressive 35.5 points per game. Head coach Barry Odom is in the driver's seat of a team that's shown massive improvement in the first year of his direction. UNLV already have their highest season win total since 1984.

    The Mountain West Championship will kick off on Saturday, December 2, at 3 PM ET on FOX. 

