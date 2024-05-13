RECRUITING: Boise State Secures 2025 Commitment From 3-Star Safety
The defending Mountain West Conference champions received an addition to their 2025 recruiting class over the weekend. Defensive back Dominik Calhoun of Pittsburgh High School near El Cerrito, California announced his commitment to play football at Boise State over the weekend.
A 6'0" 190-pounder, Calhoun is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He chose the Broncos over offers from Washington State, San José State, and Northern Arizona.
RELATED: PODCAST: G5 NFL Draft Recap (w Eric Henry of 247Sports)
"ALL GLORY IS DUE TO GOD!! I am BEYOND BLESSED to announce that I will be committing to BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY GO BRONCOS," Calhoun posted to X on May 11.
According to his MaxPreps page, Calhoun had 44 tackles last season with three for a loss. Calhoun also plays receiver on offense, where he had one touchdown catch.
The Broncos officially have two commits in their 2025 recruiting class, including three-star athlete Quinton Brown of Texas' Liberty Christian High School. Based on head coach Spencer Danielson's recent activity on social media, an incoming third commitment is likely.
Calhoun's first opportunity to sign his letter of intent, along with the rest of the 2025 recruiting class. will be December 4, 2024.