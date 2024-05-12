G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: G5 NFL Draft Recap (w Eric Henry of 247Sports)

Joe Londergan

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell poses with fans after / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NFL Draft and the subsequent weeks saw a few dozen players from the Group of Five conference earn their first professional opportunities. This week, Joe Londergan and Eric Henry recap the most notable selections, snubs, slides, and more.

Included in that was Quinton Mitchell who goes to a great opportunity in Philadelphia, Malachi Corley's fit in the New York Jets' system, and a Seattle team that may have picked up a few of the best underrated players in the class.

The guys also break down the other G5 prospects who landed in the best possible situations for their professional growth and how opportunities in national television slots may or may not have affected draft stocks.

Happy football watching!

Published
Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.