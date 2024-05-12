PODCAST: G5 NFL Draft Recap (w Eric Henry of 247Sports)
The NFL Draft and the subsequent weeks saw a few dozen players from the Group of Five conference earn their first professional opportunities. This week, Joe Londergan and Eric Henry recap the most notable selections, snubs, slides, and more.
Included in that was Quinton Mitchell who goes to a great opportunity in Philadelphia, Malachi Corley's fit in the New York Jets' system, and a Seattle team that may have picked up a few of the best underrated players in the class.
The guys also break down the other G5 prospects who landed in the best possible situations for their professional growth and how opportunities in national television slots may or may not have affected draft stocks.
Happy football watching!
