Transfer Portal: Utah QB Bryson Barnes Commits To Utah State

A former Utah Utes team captain will make the move to an in-state rival.

Quarterback Bryson Barnes, named one of the Utes' captains roughly midway through the year, announced Tuesday his transfer to Utah State University. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Barnes started ten games for the Utes in 2023. He completed 142 passes on 242 attempts for 1,572 yards with 11 interceptions and 12 touchdowns. Barnes also had 90 carries for 265 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Barnes began his career at Utah in 2020 as a walk-on. He went on to appear in both the 2021 and 2022 Rose Bowls for the Utes, both of which they lost.

Barnes is something of a high school football legend in the state of Utah, setting the state record for career touchdown passes with 137. He was the MVP of Utah's 1A division his junior year and a three-time All-State selection for Milford High School. In addition, he was also a decent linebacker for Milford and a state champion in baseball.

For Utah State, Barnes joins a crowded QB room. Quarterbacks Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead were hampered by injuries in 2023, leaving the duties down the stretch to Levi Williams. Williams has announced his exit from college football, opting for a career in the United States military.

Utah State will host Utah on September 14 this season.