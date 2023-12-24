Skip to main content
    Georgia State Cruise In Potato Bowl Win Over Utah State

    The Georgia State Panthers ended the season on a high note with a 45-22 win over Utah State in Saturday's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. 

    The Panthers improve to 7-6 overall to clinch their fifth winning season under Shawn Elliott. Elliott is 4-1 in bowl games with the Panthers.

    Georgia State didn't have the most consistent of seasons, but played some of their best football far away from home. Here's what stood out.

    Grainger Gets It Done

    Georgia State senior quarterback Darren Grainger played one of his better games as a Panther on Saturday. He finished with 257 yards through the air, three passing touchdowns, 111 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. The Georgia State offense finished with 643 yards of total offense - a season high. 

    Freddie Brock Steps Up

    Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll was one of the the nation's best this season. Carroll left in the transfer portal prior to the game, signing with Missouri. To fill that void, senior Freddie Brock answered the call. The Maine transfer had a career day with 24 carries for 276 yards and a touchdown.

    Third Downs Still A Problem For Utah State

    The Aggies were far below average in terms fo converting third downs this season. That trend continued on Saturday. Utah State made good on just five of 14 third down conversion attempts. They were also missed on all four fourth down conversion attempts. Utah State finish the season 6-7 for the second consecutive year.

