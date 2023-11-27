Terry Bowden Issues Statement Following Firing From ULM

On Sunday, ULM announced that it would part ways with Warhawks' head football coach Terry Bowden after three seasons.

“After a thorough review, we have decided to make a change in the leadership of ULM football,” ULM Athletic Director John Hartwell said. “I want to thank Coach Terry Bowden for all he has done over the last three years for our football program and our university.”

Bowden had three losing seasons while at ULM and a 2-10 record this year. The Warhawks started the season 2-0 before dropping ten in a row.

On Sunday evening, Bowden released a statement to the media, which was shared to to social media by KNOE.

"This morning I was informed that I would not be retained as the head football coach at ULM," Bowden said. "Although our record took a step backwards due to critical injuries, I feel we have continued to make progress and become more competitive in the Sun Belt Conference."

Bowden won five conference games in his time in Monroe.

"I want to thank ULM for the opportunity to coach here. I especially want to thank the players, assistant coaches, and support staff who worked so hard to turn this program around. I have fallen in love with this university community and the city of Monroe and they will always have a special place in my heart."

Former Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs will reportedly be the interim head coach. It was not immediately clear what other staff members will be retained.