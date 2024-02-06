Texas State Football Tabs Bradley Dale Peveto As New Co-DC

Veteran defensive coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto will join G.J. Kinne’s staff at Texas State as co-Defensive Coordinator, per reports.

As first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, the 61-year-old Peveto will join the Bobcats’ staff in the co-DC role along with heading up the linebacker room for Kinne. Peveto makes the trek east in the Lone Star State after spending the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers’ coach at UTEP under Dana Dimel, before Dimel was dismissed following the conclusion of this season.

A longtime college coach, Peveto has deep ties to the state of Texas, playing at SMU in the early 1980’s, followed by coaching stops at Stephen F. Austin, Houston, Texas A&M and the aforementioned stint in El Paso.

Peveto also has head coaching experience, having served as FCS Northwestern State’s head coach from 2009-2012, where he amassed a record of 14-30 in four seasons. Peveto was also a defensive assistant at LSU, serving as co-DC in 2008.

It’s likely that Peveto will serve in a mentorship role to fellow co-DC Dexter McCoil Sr., who was elevated to the DC role after the departure of Jonathan Patke, who left to take a role at Duke.

McCoil Sr. is entering his third season of coaching at the collegiate level, serving under Kinne at FCS Incarnate Word and at Texas State, while the 2024 season will be the 37th season of college coaching experience for Peveto.