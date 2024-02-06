Skip to main content
    USATSI_8806723

    Texas State Football Tabs Bradley Dale Peveto As New Co-DC

    Veteran defensive coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto will join G.J. Kinne’s staff at Texas State as co-Defensive Coordinator, per reports.

    As first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, the 61-year-old Peveto will join the Bobcats’ staff in the co-DC role along with heading up the linebacker room for Kinne. Peveto makes the trek east in the Lone Star State after spending the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers’ coach at UTEP under Dana Dimel, before Dimel was dismissed following the conclusion of this season.

    A longtime college coach, Peveto has deep ties to the state of Texas, playing at SMU in the early 1980’s, followed by coaching stops at Stephen F. Austin, Houston, Texas A&M and the aforementioned stint in El Paso.

    Peveto also has head coaching experience, having served as FCS Northwestern State’s head coach from 2009-2012, where he amassed a record of 14-30 in four seasons. Peveto was also a defensive assistant at LSU, serving as co-DC in 2008.

    It’s likely that Peveto will serve in a mentorship role to fellow co-DC Dexter McCoil Sr., who was elevated to the DC role after the departure of Jonathan Patke, who left to take a role at Duke.

    McCoil Sr. is entering his third season of coaching at the collegiate level, serving under Kinne at FCS Incarnate Word and at Texas State, while the 2024 season will be the 37th season of college coaching experience for Peveto. 

    In This Article (6)

    Texas State Bobcats
    Texas State Bobcats
    UTEP Miners
    UTEP Miners
    LSU Tigers
    LSU Tigers
    Houston Cougars
    Houston Cougars
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Northwestern State Demons
    Northwestern State Demons
    © 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.