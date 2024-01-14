Transfer Portal: South Alabama DB Yam Banks Commits To Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin's 2024 transfer portal class has gotten even stronger with the addition of one of the G5's top defensive backs.

South Alabama safety Yam Banks announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels football program on Sunday. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Banks entered the transfer portal just last week on January 2. He ended the 2023 season with 46 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and an interception. Banks also defended 15 passes with seven interceptions and forced three fumbles in his previous three seasons with the Jaguars. In addition, Banks totaled 144 tackles in four total seasons in Mobile.

At USA, Banks was a two-time All-Sun Belt performer. The Mississippi native was a two-star recruit coming out of Ridgeland High School, but was the #6 safety in the portal, per 247Sports. Ole Miss currently has the #1 transfer portal class in the country, per 247Sports.