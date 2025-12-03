The HBCU College Football All-America Team, powered by BOXTOROW, was released on Wednesday, highlighting talent across the HBCU and college football landscapes.

BOXTOROW has named the All-America team since 2007, based on media-member voting for HBCU football.

The players receiving the most votes include Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body, Virginia Union running back Curtis Allen, Alabama State wide receiver Jalen Jones, and Alabama State defensive back Ta'Shaun Sims.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) rolls out of the pocket during a college football game between Jackson State and Alabama State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Jackson State defeated Alabama State 38-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ANDREW BODY

Andrew Body received the most overall votes and earned the title of SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. He leads the SWAC in total offense (352.5 yards per game), passing yards per game (202.9), passing touchdowns, touchdown-to-interception ratio (24-1), efficiency (202.9), completion percentage (70.3), and yards per carry (8.3).

Additionally, he ranks second in the SWAC for rushing yards per game (88.5), accumulating 708 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He threw for over 300 yards in a game three times and ran for over 100 yards once against UAB on Aug. 28.

RB CURTIS ALLEN - VA UNION | VA UNION ATHLETICS

CURTIS ALLEN

Curtis Allen (VA Union) was named the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year. He leads all divisions in rushing yards (2,386), rushing yards per game (198.8), and rushing touchdowns (30). Allen also leads the nation in carries (297) and ranks eighth in yards per carry (8.0). He never rushed for less than 108 yards in any of his 12 games and surpassed 200 rushing yards in a game four times, including an impressive 369 yards against Bluefield State on Nov. 1.

Alabama State wide receiver Jalen Jones (0) celebrates a touchdown catch against Alabama A&M during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday October 25, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JALEN JONES

Jalen Jones leads the SWAC and FCS in yards per reception (22.9) and is second in FCS in receiving yards (1,167). He is also third in FCS in receiving yards per game (97.2). Jones caught 51 passes for nine touchdowns and recorded five games with 100 or more receiving yards.

Ta'Shaun Sims | ASU Athletics

TA'SHAUN SIMS

Ta'Shaun Sims leads the SWAC and is tied for second in FCS in interceptions (5). He has also recorded four pass breakups and made 38 tackles (22 solo).

These players are among the nominees for The HBCU Superlative Awards, which will be announced on Monday, Dec. 8. The awards will recognize players of the year on offense and defense, specialist of the year, rookie of the year, coach of the year, and the impact player award.

In total, 17 programs are represented among the 30 selections.

Delaware State’s Marquis Gillis celebrates a run for first down in the third quarter of the Hornets’ 28-17 loss to South Carolina State at Alumni Stadium, Nov. 22, 2025. | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 HBCU College Football All-America Team

OFFENSE

QB: Andrew Body, Alabama State, r-Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas

RB: Curtis Allen, Virginia Union, Sr., Petersburg, Va.

RB: Marquis Gillis, Delaware State, Gr., Milford, Del.

OL: Roger Smith, South Carolina State, Sr., Maple Heights, Ohio

OL Elijah Baker, Alabama State, r-Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.

OL: Trevon Humphrey, North Carolina Central r-Jr. Greensboro, N.C.$

OL: Isaiah Cook, Delaware State, r-Sr., Willingboro, N.J.

OL: Jamari Mason, Johnson C. Smith, Jr., Carrollton, Ga.*

OL: Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M, Gr., Houston, Miss.*

TE: Travaunta Abner, Alabama A&M, r- Sr., Lanett, Ala.

WR: Jalen Jones, Alabama State, r-Soph., Birmingham, Ala.

WR: DeAndre Proctor, Johnson C. Smith, Sr., Elizabeth City, N.C.

Jackson State defensive lineman Quincy Ivory (6) adjusts his helmet during a college football game between Jackson State and Alabama State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Jackson State defeated Alabama State 38-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DEFENSE

DL: Ckelby Givens, Southern, Sr., Shreveport, La.$

DL: Quincy Ivory, Jackson State, Sr., Alief, Texas

DL: Michael Lunz II, South Carolina State, Gr., Radcliff, Ky.

DL: Kenyon Garner, Livingstone, Soph., Okeechobee, Fla.

LB: Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Sr., Capitol Heights, Md.!

LB: Domonique Davis II, Central State, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.

LB: Brian Bates, Delaware State, r-Soph., Centreville, Va.*

LB: Danarius Hillard, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jr., Hazlehurst, Miss.*

DB: Ta’Shaun Sims, Alabama State, Soph., Chipley, Fla.

DB: Jelani Vassell North Carolina Central r- Sr. Tampa, Fla.

DB: Jarod Washington, South Carolina State Sr. Fredericksburg, Va.$

DB: Travor Randle, Prairie View A&M, Gr., Greenwood, Miss.

Bethune-Cookman’s Javon Ross (5) runs down the field and scores a touchdown against Florida A&M during the Florida Classic, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SPECIALISTS

P: Max Tulen Bethune-Cookman r-Jr., Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

PK: Andrew Brown, North Carolina A&T, Sr., Lexington, N.C.

PR: Zaire Tart, Virginia Union, Jr., Camden, N.J.

KR: Javon Ross, Bethune-Cookman, Soph., DeLand, Fla.

RS: Kieren Jackson, Edward Waters, Jr., Jacksonville, Fla.*

RS: Elijah Kennedy, North Carolina A&T, Jr., High Point, N.C.*

Honorable Mention

RB: Fabian Duncan, Allen; James Jones, Delaware State; Ahmad Miller, Jackson State

OL: Daniel Bostic, Kentucky State; Jestus Johnson, Delaware State; Mathias Nielsen, Virginia Union; Bruno Onwuazor, Virginia State; Cameron Smith, Alabama State; Noah Stovall, Albany State; O’Shea Stroman, Albany State; D’Andre Townes-Blue Jackson State; Brian Williams Jr., Jackson State

TE: Luke Bracey, North Carolina Central; Maurice, Veney Morehouse

WR: Jyzaiah Rockwell, Prairie View A&M; Amare Ary, West Virginia State

DL: Bryce Cage, Grambling State; Derrick Drayton, Albany State; Thomas Johnson, North Carolina Central; Israel Nwokocha, Benedict

LB: Darrian Bell, Savannah State; Jordan Franklin, South Carolina State; Reid Pulliam, Jackson State; Isaiah Stephens, Benedict

DB: Navy Curry, Kentucky State; Mikael King Jr., Tuskegee; Markel Linzer, Grambling State; Darnell Stephens, Fort Valley State; Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman

P: Brandon Bowman, North Carolina Central

K: Daniel Porto, Florida A&M

PR: Elijah Kennedy, North Carolina A&T

KR: Kieren Jackson, Edward Waters; Jaxon Williams, Benedict

RS: Zaire Tart, Virginia Union

LEGEND: *Tie | $2024 HBCU All-American

