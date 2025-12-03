2025 HBCU College Football All-America Team: QB Andrew Body, RB Curtis Allen Lead Voting
The HBCU College Football All-America Team, powered by BOXTOROW, was released on Wednesday, highlighting talent across the HBCU and college football landscapes.
BOXTOROW has named the All-America team since 2007, based on media-member voting for HBCU football.
The players receiving the most votes include Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body, Virginia Union running back Curtis Allen, Alabama State wide receiver Jalen Jones, and Alabama State defensive back Ta'Shaun Sims.
ANDREW BODY
Andrew Body received the most overall votes and earned the title of SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. He leads the SWAC in total offense (352.5 yards per game), passing yards per game (202.9), passing touchdowns, touchdown-to-interception ratio (24-1), efficiency (202.9), completion percentage (70.3), and yards per carry (8.3).
Additionally, he ranks second in the SWAC for rushing yards per game (88.5), accumulating 708 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He threw for over 300 yards in a game three times and ran for over 100 yards once against UAB on Aug. 28.
CURTIS ALLEN
Curtis Allen (VA Union) was named the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year. He leads all divisions in rushing yards (2,386), rushing yards per game (198.8), and rushing touchdowns (30). Allen also leads the nation in carries (297) and ranks eighth in yards per carry (8.0). He never rushed for less than 108 yards in any of his 12 games and surpassed 200 rushing yards in a game four times, including an impressive 369 yards against Bluefield State on Nov. 1.
JALEN JONES
Jalen Jones leads the SWAC and FCS in yards per reception (22.9) and is second in FCS in receiving yards (1,167). He is also third in FCS in receiving yards per game (97.2). Jones caught 51 passes for nine touchdowns and recorded five games with 100 or more receiving yards.
TA'SHAUN SIMS
Ta'Shaun Sims leads the SWAC and is tied for second in FCS in interceptions (5). He has also recorded four pass breakups and made 38 tackles (22 solo).
These players are among the nominees for The HBCU Superlative Awards, which will be announced on Monday, Dec. 8. The awards will recognize players of the year on offense and defense, specialist of the year, rookie of the year, coach of the year, and the impact player award.
In total, 17 programs are represented among the 30 selections.
The 2025 HBCU College Football All-America Team
OFFENSE
- QB: Andrew Body, Alabama State, r-Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas
- RB: Curtis Allen, Virginia Union, Sr., Petersburg, Va.
- RB: Marquis Gillis, Delaware State, Gr., Milford, Del.
- OL: Roger Smith, South Carolina State, Sr., Maple Heights, Ohio
- OL Elijah Baker, Alabama State, r-Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.
- OL: Trevon Humphrey, North Carolina Central r-Jr. Greensboro, N.C.$
- OL: Isaiah Cook, Delaware State, r-Sr., Willingboro, N.J.
- OL: Jamari Mason, Johnson C. Smith, Jr., Carrollton, Ga.*
- OL: Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M, Gr., Houston, Miss.*
- TE: Travaunta Abner, Alabama A&M, r- Sr., Lanett, Ala.
- WR: Jalen Jones, Alabama State, r-Soph., Birmingham, Ala.
- WR: DeAndre Proctor, Johnson C. Smith, Sr., Elizabeth City, N.C.
DEFENSE
- DL: Ckelby Givens, Southern, Sr., Shreveport, La.$
- DL: Quincy Ivory, Jackson State, Sr., Alief, Texas
- DL: Michael Lunz II, South Carolina State, Gr., Radcliff, Ky.
- DL: Kenyon Garner, Livingstone, Soph., Okeechobee, Fla.
- LB: Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Sr., Capitol Heights, Md.!
- LB: Domonique Davis II, Central State, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.
- LB: Brian Bates, Delaware State, r-Soph., Centreville, Va.*
- LB: Danarius Hillard, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jr., Hazlehurst, Miss.*
- DB: Ta’Shaun Sims, Alabama State, Soph., Chipley, Fla.
- DB: Jelani Vassell North Carolina Central r- Sr. Tampa, Fla.
- DB: Jarod Washington, South Carolina State Sr. Fredericksburg, Va.$
- DB: Travor Randle, Prairie View A&M, Gr., Greenwood, Miss.
SPECIALISTS
- P: Max Tulen Bethune-Cookman r-Jr., Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
- PK: Andrew Brown, North Carolina A&T, Sr., Lexington, N.C.
- PR: Zaire Tart, Virginia Union, Jr., Camden, N.J.
- KR: Javon Ross, Bethune-Cookman, Soph., DeLand, Fla.
- RS: Kieren Jackson, Edward Waters, Jr., Jacksonville, Fla.*
- RS: Elijah Kennedy, North Carolina A&T, Jr., High Point, N.C.*
Honorable Mention
- RB: Fabian Duncan, Allen; James Jones, Delaware State; Ahmad Miller, Jackson State
- OL: Daniel Bostic, Kentucky State; Jestus Johnson, Delaware State; Mathias Nielsen, Virginia Union; Bruno Onwuazor, Virginia State; Cameron Smith, Alabama State; Noah Stovall, Albany State; O’Shea Stroman, Albany State; D’Andre Townes-Blue Jackson State; Brian Williams Jr., Jackson State
- TE: Luke Bracey, North Carolina Central; Maurice, Veney Morehouse
- WR: Jyzaiah Rockwell, Prairie View A&M; Amare Ary, West Virginia State
- DL: Bryce Cage, Grambling State; Derrick Drayton, Albany State; Thomas Johnson, North Carolina Central; Israel Nwokocha, Benedict
- LB: Darrian Bell, Savannah State; Jordan Franklin, South Carolina State; Reid Pulliam, Jackson State; Isaiah Stephens, Benedict
- DB: Navy Curry, Kentucky State; Mikael King Jr., Tuskegee; Markel Linzer, Grambling State; Darnell Stephens, Fort Valley State; Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman
- P: Brandon Bowman, North Carolina Central
- K: Daniel Porto, Florida A&M
- PR: Elijah Kennedy, North Carolina A&T
- KR: Kieren Jackson, Edward Waters; Jaxon Williams, Benedict
- RS: Zaire Tart, Virginia Union
LEGEND: *Tie | $2024 HBCU All-American
