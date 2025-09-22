HBCU Legends

Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats Band To Perform At Sherri Shepherd's Show

On Tuesday, the broadcast of the HBCU marching band we be televised across the nation.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats Band to perform at The Sherri Show.
Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats Band to perform at The Sherri Show. / NBOTB
The Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats Band will perform at Sherri Shepherd's television show, "Sherri," for Season 4's Premiere Week. The Pride will be there in conjunction with the National Battle of the Bands organization to promote the "HBCU culture, community, and excellence to a national audience," according to NBOTB representatives.

The Sherri Show will feature the HBCU band on its broadcast for Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats Band
Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats Band / B-CU

Donovan Wells is the Director of Bands at Bethune-Cookman University. The Marching Wildcats made appearances at a Super Bowl, NFL Pro Bowl, Ellen DeGeneres Show, TV commercials, and in the hit movie Drumline.

The Wildcats football team defeated Edward Waters 35-9 at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida.

