Florida A&M Marching '100' Joins National Battle Of The Bands Palm Beaches Edition
The Florida A&M Marching '100' has been confirmed as the sixth marching band to grace the stage at the 2025 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in The Palm Beaches. This is a unique opportunity to witness their legendary performances from several of the greatest HBCU marching bands in the country.
The main event will have the marching bands showcasing their talent on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
NOTB will reach out to the community with cultural and educational events for high school and college students, as well as entrepreneurs.
Tickets are now on sale starting at $20 at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com
Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Ready To High-Step With Palm Beaches Edition
The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is officially expanding its footprint to South Florida, bringing its iconic celebration of HBCU excellence, music, and culture to The Palm Beaches during MLK Weekend 2026.
The inaugural Palm Beaches edition will take place over the event weekend, January 15–18, 2026, with the main event set for Saturday, Jan. 17, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
This is a true destination event that allows us to spotlight local culture, support small businesses, and welcome new visitors during a meaningful time of year," said Emanuel J. Perry, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council.
This expansion marks a dynamic new chapter in the 12-year history of NBOTB, one of the largest showcases of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the nation.
Since its inception, it has featured 29 different HBCU marching bands and awarded over $2.1 million in scholarships.
"We’re proud to bring the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands to a new audience in The Palm Beaches," said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of NBOTB. "This expansion is a milestone moment in the event’s legacy, allowing us to amplify the music, pride, and excellence of HBCUs on an even larger scale."
"The National Battle of the Bands is an incredible addition to our calendar of major events," said George Linley, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. "This event brings immense cultural and economic value, and we're thrilled to welcome HBCU fans and families to experience The Palm Beaches."
Official Events & Fan Engagement
In addition to the signature band showcase, the event weekend will include a lineup of official activities and community engagement opportunities:
All official events are free and open to the public, with registration required for select activities.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 28, at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com or Ticketmaster.com, starting at just $20. Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic celebration. More details on suites and group rates will be announced soon.
About National Battle of the Bands
The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and the important roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders in the areas of music, arts, and education.
As one of the largest showcases of HBCU marching bands in the country, NBOTB serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of leaders.
To date, the event has awarded over $2.1 million in scholarships to participating institutions, while engaging tens of thousands of fans annually through live performances, educational programming, and community impact initiatives.