Florida A&M Marching '100' Joins National Battle Of The Bands Palm Beaches Edition

The Marching 100 will be one of the six HBCU marching bands participating in the inaugural Palm Beaches Edition during MLK Day weekend.

Kyle T. Mosley

The Florida A&M Marching '100' has been confirmed as the sixth marching band to grace the stage at the 2025 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in The Palm Beaches. This is a unique opportunity to witness their legendary performances from several of the greatest HBCU marching bands in the country.

The main event will have the marching bands showcasing their talent on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

The six HBCU marching bands included in the showcare are as follows:

Playing to the East Side (Away)

  • Bethune-Cookman University – Marching Wildcats
  • Florida Memorial University – The ROAR
  • North Carolina A&T State University – Blue & Gold Marching Machine
Playing to the West Side (Home)

  • Florida A&M University – The Marching "100"
  • South Carolina State University – Marching 101
  • Southern University – Human Jukebox

NOTB will reach out to the community with cultural and educational events for high school and college students, as well as entrepreneurs.

  • NBOTB Cares Initiative (Jan. 15) – The Palm Beaches
  • HBCU College & Career Fair (Jan. 16, 9 AM–1 PM) – Palm Beach State College Gym, Lake Worth Campus
  • Emerging Experience Entrepreneurship Conference (Jan. 16, 9 AM–1 PM) – Palm Beach State College Public Safety Conference Center, Lake Worth Campus
  • Fan Experience & Stroll-Off Competition (Jan. 17, 12–3:30 PM) – Flagler Credit Union Stadium

Tickets are now on sale starting at $20 at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Ready To High-Step With Palm Beaches Edition

The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is officially expanding its footprint to South Florida, bringing its iconic celebration of HBCU excellence, music, and culture to The Palm Beaches during MLK Weekend 2026.

The inaugural Palm Beaches edition will take place over the event weekend, January 15–18, 2026, with the main event set for Saturday, Jan. 17, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

This is a true destination event that allows us to spotlight local culture, support small businesses, and welcome new visitors during a meaningful time of year," said Emanuel J. Perry, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council.

This expansion marks a dynamic new chapter in the 12-year history of NBOTB, one of the largest showcases of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the nation.

Since its inception, it has featured 29 different HBCU marching bands and awarded over $2.1 million in scholarships.

"We’re proud to bring the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands to a new audience in The Palm Beaches," said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of NBOTB. "This expansion is a milestone moment in the event’s legacy, allowing us to amplify the music, pride, and excellence of HBCUs on an even larger scale."

2026 Participating Bands

This year's participating bands will perform facing East (Away Side) and West (Home Side) as follows:

Playing to the East Side (Away):

  • Bethune-Cookman University – Marching Wildcats (Daytona Beach, FL)
  • Florida Memorial University – ROAR (Miami, FL)
  • North Carolina A&T State University – Blue & Gold Marching Machine (Greensboro, NC)
Playing to the West Side (Home):

  • South Carolina State University – Marching 101 (Orangeburg, SC)
  • Southern University – Human Jukebox (Baton Rouge, LA)

"The National Battle of the Bands is an incredible addition to our calendar of major events," said George Linley, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. "This event brings immense cultural and economic value, and we're thrilled to welcome HBCU fans and families to experience The Palm Beaches."

Official Events & Fan Engagement

In addition to the signature band showcase, the event weekend will include a lineup of official activities and community engagement opportunities:

  • NBOTB Cares Initiative – Thursday, Jan. 15 | The Palm Beaches
  • HBCU College & Career Fair – Friday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Palm Beach State College Gym – Lake Worth Campus
  • Emerging Experience Entrepreneurship Conference – Friday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Palm Beach State College Public Safety Conference Center – Lake Worth Campus (PSD 108)
  • Fan Experience – Saturday, Jan. 17, 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Flagler Credit Union Stadium – Boca Raton, FL - Featuring an arts fair, local and national talent, Greek Stroll Off competition, and more.

All official events are free and open to the public, with registration required for select activities.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 28, at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com or Ticketmaster.com, starting at just $20.   Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic celebration. More details on suites and group rates will be announced soon.

About National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and the important roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders in the areas of music, arts, and education.

As one of the largest showcases of HBCU marching bands in the country, NBOTB serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of leaders.

To date, the event has awarded over $2.1 million in scholarships to participating institutions, while engaging tens of thousands of fans annually through live performances, educational programming, and community impact initiatives.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
