Bethune-Cookman Beats Florida, Sweeps Two Ranked SEC Programs in One Week

Bethune-Cookman baseball has suddenly become the SEC's kryptonite.

The Wildcats (26-11) defeated Florida (27-11) 13-7 at Condron Ballpark on Tuesday, completing one of the most remarkable weeks in HBCU baseball history.

In seven days, Bethune-Cookman beat two ranked SEC programs on the road -- the reigning national champion No. 24 LSU in Baton Rouge on April 7, then No. 7 Florida in Gainesville on Tuesday. Both road wins turned on dominant seventh-inning rallies that the home teams could not answer.

Andrey Martinez went 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBI. Darryl Lee went 3-for-6 with three RBI, finishing the night with a solo home run in the ninth. Jose Fernandez hit a solo homer in the fourth and drove in another run. Bethune-Cookman finished with 13 hits and scored in six of nine innings.

Bethune-Cookman Baseball | B-CU Athletics

The Wildcats scored seven runs in the seventh inning, turning a 6-5 game into a 13-5 lead. Florida used six pitchers and could not stop the damage.

Anthony Anselmo (2-1) earned the win in relief, working 3.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout. Justin Morales closed with 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing one hit. Blair took the loss.

Florida entered the game ranked No. 7 in Baseball America, third nationally in RPI, and 10-1 against Top 25 opponents -- the best such mark in the country. The Gators fell to 27-11.

Bethune-Cookman is 10-2 in SWAC play.

After these performances against LSU and Florida, the voters should consider propelling the Wildcats into the Top 25 rankings.

What This Week Means

Bethune-Cookman is a SWAC program. The Southwestern Athletic Conference is one of the country's historically Black conferences. Its programs compete with budgets and recruiting pipelines that bear no resemblance to the SEC's.

Florida's program, coached by Kevin O'Sullivan in his 19th season in Gainesville, features first-round draft talent at multiple positions. Florida's top starter, Liam Peterson, is the top-ranked pitcher in the 2026 draft class. First baseman Brendan Lawson projects as a potential first-overall pick in 2027. The Gators had beaten No. 5 Florida State and taken a series from No. 4 Georgia the week before Bethune-Cookman walked in and beat them by six.

That result was not a fluke. Bethune-Cookman beat LSU by three in a complete nine-inning game. They beat Florida by six in a game they controlled from the first inning. Both wins came on the road. Both came against programs playing the best baseball in the SEC heading into the matchup. The Wildcats did not steal these wins. They earned them.

B-CU is 26-11 overall and 10-2 in SWAC play. They have beaten two of the most storied programs in college baseball history in seven days. Wherever this season ends for the Wildcats, April 14, 2026, will be remembered as the day the program announced itself to the country.

The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Dick Howser Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida Baseball FAQs

What was the final score of Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida on April 14, 2026?

Bethune-Cookman defeated No. 7 Florida 13-7 at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.

How was Bethune-Cookman's week of upsets historically significant?

The Wildcats beat two ranked SEC teams on the road in just seven days: No. 24 LSU on April 7 and No. 7 Florida on April 14. No HBCU has accomplished this kind of feat in a single week in the modern era.

How good was Florida heading into Tuesday's game?

Florida entered ranked No. 7 in Baseball America and No. 3 in the RPI, and boasted a nation-leading 10-1 record against Top 25 opponents. The Gators had just beaten No. 5 Florida State and won a series at No. 4 Georgia the week prior.

Who were the top offensive performers for Bethune-Cookman against Florida?

Andrey Martinez went 3-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, and four RBI. Darryl Lee went 3-for-6, recording a home run, an RBI single, and three RBI total, with his homer coming in the ninth. Jose Fernandez added a fourth-inning home run and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Who earned the win for Bethune-Cookman?

Anthony Anselmo earned the win in relief by pitching 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, and improving his season record to 2-1 for Bethune-Cookman.

What was Bethune-Cookman's record after the win?

The victory brought Bethune-Cookman's record to 26-11 overall and 10-2 in SWAC play.

What conference does Bethune-Cookman play in?

Bethune-Cookman competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).