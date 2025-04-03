HBCU Legends

Grambling State Baseball Fought Hard Against No. 2 Arkansas

The Tigers baseball team nearly rallied to stun one of the best collegiate teams in the nation.

The No. 2-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (27-3) baseball team may have thought it was an April Fool's prank as they fought off the Grambling Tigers (10-17) for a three-run victory, 7-4, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Apr. 1.  

Dickey-Stephens Park hosted 9,312 fans who watched a thrilling game as the Tigers almost rallied in the final two innings against one of the nation's top collegiate baseball teams.

Tigers pitcher Nick Robinson (0-4) took the loss after allowing five runs in two innings. He threw 52 pitches while facing 13 batters, including just four in the third inning.

Tate McGuire of Arkansas (1-3) won the game, pitching four innings and allowing just one earned run. He threw 59 pitches to 17 GSU batters.

Arkansas outpaced Grambling State leading 7-2 at the bottom of the 6th inning when short-stop Wehiwa Aloy scored.

Grambling State's hitters, second-baseman Nyan Hayes and outfielder Trey Bridges each recorded RBIs in the 7th inning to get the game within 3 runs with two left innings left in the contest.

The G-Men stranded one runner on base in the top of the 8th innning as designated hitter Jaylyn Bennett flied out to centerfield. Cole Gibler got the save for Arkansas.

In the top of the 9th, three batters struck out while ending the Tigers hope of making a comeback against the Razorbacks.

GRAMBLING STATE STATS

Batting

2B: Hayes, Nyan (1); Marcellus, Chris (1)

SH:Thomas, Martavius (1)

Baserunning

SB: Thomas, Martavius (1); Hayes, Nyan (1); Marcellus, Chris (1)

HBP: Thomas, Martavius (2); Gardner, Aries (1)

PO: Bridges, Trey (1)

ARKANSAS STATS

Batting

3B: Charles Davalan (1)

SH: Zane Becker (1)

SF: Brent Iredale (1)

Baserunning

SB: Wehiwa Aloy (2)

HBP: Kuhio Aloy (1); Brent Iredale (1); Zane Becker (1)

Fielding

E: Brent Iredale (1); Colin Fisher (1)

MORE SWAC BASEBALL COVERAGE

SWAC Suspends Nine Jackson State And Prairie View A&M Baseball Players

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) reportedly disciplined Jackson State and Prairie View A&M baseball teams for the brawl at the end of Saturday's game in Prairie View, Texas. The conference office issued four-game suspensions to nine individuals involved in the fracas.

According to several reports, the SWAC fined each institution $25,000, and six players from Jackson State and three from Prairie View A&M were suspended.

The brawl started after Prairie View A&M infielder Trenton Bush hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eleventh inning for the Panthers to defeat the Tigers, 7-6, on Saturday, Mar. 15.   

A video captures the moment when Bush was confronted near second base while celebrating his game-winning RBI with two outs. Tensions between the Jackson State and Prairie View players escalated on the field, leading to a brawl where several punches were thrown. Coaches had to step in to separate the players and prevent further confrontations.

(Update at 9:20 AM CT, 3/20/25) HBCU Legends reached out to the SWAC office for a copy of the official announcement and was sent the following statement:

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced suspensions and institutional fines stemming from an altercation that transpired between the Jackson State University and Prairie View A&M University baseball teams on Saturday, March 15.  
 
After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that both schools violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct.

9 student-athletes (six from Jackson State and three from Prairie View A&M) have been suspended for the next four scheduled contest for both schools for their respective involvement in the altercation.
 
Additionally, in accordance with league bylaws and sports regulations, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Jackson State in the amount $25,000.00, along with a fine against Prairie View A&M in the amount of $25,000.00.

Prairie View Baseball | SWAC | HBCU Baseball | Jackson State Baseball | SWAC Baseball

