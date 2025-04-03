Grambling State Baseball Fought Hard Against No. 2 Arkansas
The No. 2-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (27-3) baseball team may have thought it was an April Fool's prank as they fought off the Grambling Tigers (10-17) for a three-run victory, 7-4, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Apr. 1.
Dickey-Stephens Park hosted 9,312 fans who watched a thrilling game as the Tigers almost rallied in the final two innings against one of the nation's top collegiate baseball teams.
Tigers pitcher Nick Robinson (0-4) took the loss after allowing five runs in two innings. He threw 52 pitches while facing 13 batters, including just four in the third inning.
Tate McGuire of Arkansas (1-3) won the game, pitching four innings and allowing just one earned run. He threw 59 pitches to 17 GSU batters.
Arkansas outpaced Grambling State leading 7-2 at the bottom of the 6th inning when short-stop Wehiwa Aloy scored.
Grambling State's hitters, second-baseman Nyan Hayes and outfielder Trey Bridges each recorded RBIs in the 7th inning to get the game within 3 runs with two left innings left in the contest.
The G-Men stranded one runner on base in the top of the 8th innning as designated hitter Jaylyn Bennett flied out to centerfield. Cole Gibler got the save for Arkansas.
In the top of the 9th, three batters struck out while ending the Tigers hope of making a comeback against the Razorbacks.
GRAMBLING STATE STATS
Batting
2B: Hayes, Nyan (1); Marcellus, Chris (1)
SH:Thomas, Martavius (1)
Baserunning
SB: Thomas, Martavius (1); Hayes, Nyan (1); Marcellus, Chris (1)
HBP: Thomas, Martavius (2); Gardner, Aries (1)
PO: Bridges, Trey (1)
ARKANSAS STATS
Batting
3B: Charles Davalan (1)
SH: Zane Becker (1)
SF: Brent Iredale (1)
Baserunning
SB: Wehiwa Aloy (2)
HBP: Kuhio Aloy (1); Brent Iredale (1); Zane Becker (1)
Fielding
E: Brent Iredale (1); Colin Fisher (1)
