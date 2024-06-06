Grambling State Baseball Product Sets An MLB Milestone With An Record-Setting Hitting Performance
On Wednesday night, John Garcia, a Grambling State baseball product and HBCU baseball alum, set a historical milestone by hitting five doubles in a single game. The Bronx native plays catcher for the Asheville Tourists, who soundly defeated Bowling Green, 18-8, at McCormick Field.
"I feel so amazing right now," Garcia said. "I want to be in the big leagues, so when I heard about accomplishing something that's never been done in the Majors, it felt really good."
In the victory, Garcia had six plate appearances, 5 hits, 5 doubles, 2 RBI, 2 runs, and a .279 batting average. However, he notched a .367 OBP, .429 SLG, and .796 OPS.
MLB writer Jesus Cano noted, "Fifty players in AL/NL history have delivered a four-double showing -- most recently, Jarren Duran of the Red Sox last July -- but none of them could reach that elusive fifth two-bagger. (The mark has also yet to be reached in the Minors since at least 2005, which is as far back as MiLB's single-game record-keeping.)"
After being selected by the Houston Astros in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Garcia began his journey in the minor leagues. Since signing on July 30, 2022, he has played for various teams, including the FCL Astro Blue, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Asheville Tourists, and Aguilas Cibaenas. His minor league statistics include 501 AB, 73 R, 114 H, 53 RBIs, and a .228 batting average, reflecting his continuous growth and development.
Upon transferring from Monroe College to Grambling State, Garcia batted .409 with 67 RBI, 79 H, and 10 HR. He posted a.984 fielding percentage for the Tigers during his 2022 season.
Grambling State baseball has had quite a season. Coach Pierre's team won the 2024 SWAC Baseball Tournament, thus receiving an automatic bid into the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers fell to Texas A&M and Louisiana, but the team, fans, and Gram-Fam are proud of these young men's accomplishments. With Garcia hitting a historic MLB mark, the G-Men will continue to ride high in baseball.