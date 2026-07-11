HBCU Swingman Classic: American League Defeats National League, 6-1

Philadelphia, PA -- The American League team defeated the National League at the 4th annual HBCU Swingman Classic at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Founder Ken Griffey Jr. then handed Southern University’s Jacoby Radcliffe the 2026 Swingman Classic MVP trophy after he scored a run, stole two bases, and was hit by a pitch.

Southern University's Jacoby Bradcliffe won the 2026 HBCU Swingman Classic MVP Award. | MLB

Rickie Weeks, a Southern alum, was the American League coach. Sports reporter, Rob Knox, asked him about a Southern player winning the MVP award, and Weeks said, “It’s awesome, man. That’s what I’m saying. It’s good to be from a school like that. Obviously having a long lineage of tradition and success at the same time. But seeing a player tonight, obviously Radcliffe, that I’ve known for a couple years now, and seeing him kind of come to his own. It’s really cool to see him get that award tonight for sure.”

Ken Griffey Jr. presents the 2026 HBCU Swingman Classic MVP trophy to Jacoby Radcliffe! 👏 pic.twitter.com/l1NyK4YAou — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

Radcliffe told the media about his mid-career struggles at Southern, but he maintained his faith that he’d have an opportunity to showcase his talent before the 2026 MLB Draft.

“I’m blessed,” Radcliffe said. “After I first got the email to play in the Swingman…I was nervous.” He said to himself, “I hope I get a shot.” His father believed and insisted that he would “get a shot.” Today, Jacoby is “grateful” to be at the event and win the MVP honor.

Weeks and Rollins on HBCU Talent

Philadelphia Phillies legend and 2007 National League MVP Jimmy Rollins (National League) and 14-year Major League Baseball veteran and HBCU alum Rickie Weeks (American League) were the managers for the 2026 HBCU Swingman Classic presented by USA Baseball. Together, they had 50 HBCU baseball players to mentor and groom for Friday night’s event.

Here are a few of their takeaways about the HBCU players:

Rollins said about the HBCU talent, “I saw a lot of good arms,” and some “exit velo.” He was excited and impressed, and he said improvement would be their “approaches to the plate.”

Weeks noted, “There’s different facets of the game these guys got to work on…they have about two tools, but they must work on the rest.”

The 2026 MLB Draft is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. After seeing success with a few HBCU players drafted and signed to teams and their affiliates, it’s hoped this crop of HBCU players will have their names called this weekend.

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