HBCU Swingman Classic: American League Defeats National League, 6-1
In this story:
Philadelphia, PA -- The American League team defeated the National League at the 4th annual HBCU Swingman Classic at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Founder Ken Griffey Jr. then handed Southern University’s Jacoby Radcliffe the 2026 Swingman Classic MVP trophy after he scored a run, stole two bases, and was hit by a pitch.
Rickie Weeks, a Southern alum, was the American League coach. Sports reporter, Rob Knox, asked him about a Southern player winning the MVP award, and Weeks said, “It’s awesome, man. That’s what I’m saying. It’s good to be from a school like that. Obviously having a long lineage of tradition and success at the same time. But seeing a player tonight, obviously Radcliffe, that I’ve known for a couple years now, and seeing him kind of come to his own. It’s really cool to see him get that award tonight for sure.”
Radcliffe told the media about his mid-career struggles at Southern, but he maintained his faith that he’d have an opportunity to showcase his talent before the 2026 MLB Draft.
“I’m blessed,” Radcliffe said. “After I first got the email to play in the Swingman…I was nervous.” He said to himself, “I hope I get a shot.” His father believed and insisted that he would “get a shot.” Today, Jacoby is “grateful” to be at the event and win the MVP honor.
Weeks and Rollins on HBCU Talent
Philadelphia Phillies legend and 2007 National League MVP Jimmy Rollins (National League) and 14-year Major League Baseball veteran and HBCU alum Rickie Weeks (American League) were the managers for the 2026 HBCU Swingman Classic presented by USA Baseball. Together, they had 50 HBCU baseball players to mentor and groom for Friday night’s event.
Here are a few of their takeaways about the HBCU players:
Rollins said about the HBCU talent, “I saw a lot of good arms,” and some “exit velo.” He was excited and impressed, and he said improvement would be their “approaches to the plate.”
Weeks noted, “There’s different facets of the game these guys got to work on…they have about two tools, but they must work on the rest.”
The 2026 MLB Draft is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. After seeing success with a few HBCU players drafted and signed to teams and their affiliates, it’s hoped this crop of HBCU players will have their names called this weekend.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley