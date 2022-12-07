Houston Astros Hosting Inaugural Cactus Jack HBCU Classic Baseball Tournament

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros Foundation announce hosting the Inaugural Cactus Jack HBCU Classic Baseball Tournament with six HBCU baseball programs participating in the event.

Credit: Houston Astros/Cactus Jack HBCU Classic

The Cactus Jack HBCU Classic is set to make its debut at Minute Maid Park Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023. The Classic will be the first of its kind held in Houston since the Astros hosted the MLB Urban Invitational that exclusively featured Historically Black Colleges and Universities back in 2013.

The inaugural nine-game tournament will feature Houston-area Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University, and four schools from neighboring Louisiana and Mississippi – Southern University, Grambling State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State University.

2,500 fans each day will receive an exclusive Travis Scott Bobblehead presented by Cactus Jack Foundation.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

As part of the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, the Astros will be hosting several additional events including a college fair and a gospel breakfast.

College Fair – Saturday, February 18

The Astros Foundation and Youth Academy College Fair is set to take place at Minute Maid Park from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The college fair is free for high school students in 9th to 12th grade and their parents and will feature over 100 colleges, universities, and military recruiters. Each participating student will receive a ticket to attend the tournament on the day of the event. Registration is required so sign your student up today!

Gospel Breakfast – Sunday, February 19

Check back soon for information on how to register to attend the Gospel Breakfast.

Cactus Jack Foundation

The Cactus Jack Foundation mission is to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success. The foundation believes the youth should not be prevented from attaining their lifetime goal and is committed to extending educational opportunities to all, regardless of their circumstances to achieve their dreams.