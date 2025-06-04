Morehouse Shortstop Represented Maroon Tigers At MBP HBCU Baseball All-Star Game
Pinckney, one of the top prospects in NCAA Division II baseball with a regular season batting average over .400 and an on-base percentage of .600, was selected as one of the premier infielders from the HBCUs and earned the start at second base for the first four innings of the all-star contest. He later shifted to his primary position,shortstop, in the fifth inning. Although he went 0-for-2 at the plate, Pinckney made his presence felt in the field with two putouts and two assists, cleanly handling all four defensive chances.
"The MBP HBCU All-Star experience was amazing and fun on so many levels. It was great to play among other in the HBCU world and compete on the diamond," stated Pinckney. Known for his range, quick release, and field leadership, Pinckney's defensive versatility was on full display, reinforcing the reputation he built throughout the 2025 season as the anchor of the Maroon Tiger infield.
Off the field, A.D. Drew, Athletic Marketing Manager and Sports Information Director, served in a dual capacity during the event. Drew handled play-by-play duties for the national broadcast, which aired on both the Urban Edge Network and Minority Prospects TV. Drew served as either the play-by-play or analyst for all events broadcast over the two days, including the MBP Baseball Showcase, the MSP Homerun Derby, the MSP All-Star Game, the MBP Homerun Derby, and the MBP All-Star Game.
His insightful commentary brought depth to the broadcast and helped introduce a broader audience to some of the most talented players in Black College baseball and softball. In addition, Drew served as the official scorer, providing accurate statistical tracking throughout both contest.
"I have known Reggie Hollins (President, Minority Prospects) since he was a college freshman and Alex Wyche (CEO, Minority Prospects) for a number of years. The work this organization puts into, what historically in most cases was the first varsity sport at our HBCU institutions, is second-to-none," stated Drew. "It's been my privilege to have been associated with the event since it's inception and an honor to be trusted to be a part of their support staff year in and year out."
"Having someone with the media versatility of A.D. Drew adds a level of credibility and knowledge that enhances the experience for viewers," said Reginald Hollins, president of Minority Prospects. "And Elijah Pinckney has the tools and poise you want to see in a middle infielder at the next level."
The Minority Prospects HBCU Baseball and Softball All-Star Games continues to serve as a major platform for HBCU players to gain exposure to professional scouts and audiences, and Morehouse's representation this year highlighted the school's ongoing impact both on the field and in the sports media space. The all-star weekend features the top HBCU baseball and softball players, regardless of level and division (NCAA DI, DII, and NAIA) in various clinic, camp, and showcase events, and an all-star game, over a three-day period, annually.
As Pinckney looks to build on a standout 2025 campaign and Drew continues to elevate HBCU sports coverage, their participation in the all-star weekend further cemented Morehouse's standing in the national conversation surrounding HBCU athletics.
Morehouse College had a proud showing at the 2025 Minority Baseball Prospects (MBP) HBCU Baseball All-Star Game, as junior shortstop Elijah Pinckney and Athletic Marketing Manager A.D. Dreweach played significant roles during the showcase held at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
* COURTESY MOREHOUSE ATHLETICS: Morehouse Represented at MBP HBCU Baseball All-Star Game by Elijah Pinckney and A.D. Drew