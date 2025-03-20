SWAC Reportedly Suspends Nine Jackson State And Prairie View A&M Baseball Players
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) reportedly disciplined Jackson State and Prairie View A&M baseball teams for the brawl at the end of Saturday's game in Prairie View, Texas. The conference office issued four-game suspensions to nine individuals involved in the fracas.
According to several reports, the SWAC fined each institution $25,000, and six players from Jackson State and three from Prairie View A&M were suspended.
The brawl started after Prairie View A&M infielder Trenton Bush hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eleventh inning for the Panthers to defeat the Tigers, 7-6, on Saturday, Mar. 15.
A video captures the moment when Bush was confronted near second base while celebrating his game-winning RBI with two outs. Tensions between the Jackson State and Prairie View players escalated on the field, leading to a brawl where several punches were thrown. Coaches had to step in to separate the players and prevent further confrontations.
HBCU Legends reached out to the SWAC office for a copy of the official announcement.
