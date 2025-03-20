HBCU Legends

SWAC Reportedly Suspends Nine Jackson State And Prairie View A&M Baseball Players

The suspensions were the result of an on-field altercation between JSU and PVAMU players.

Kyle T. Mosley

Prairie View A&M Baseball
Prairie View A&M Baseball / Credit: PVAMU Athletics
In this story:

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) reportedly disciplined Jackson State and Prairie View A&M baseball teams for the brawl at the end of Saturday's game in Prairie View, Texas. The conference office issued four-game suspensions to nine individuals involved in the fracas.

According to several reports, the SWAC fined each institution $25,000, and six players from Jackson State and three from Prairie View A&M were suspended.

The brawl started after Prairie View A&M infielder Trenton Bush hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eleventh inning for the Panthers to defeat the Tigers, 7-6, on Saturday, Mar. 15.   

A video captures the moment when Bush was confronted near second base while celebrating his game-winning RBI with two outs. Tensions between the Jackson State and Prairie View players escalated on the field, leading to a brawl where several punches were thrown. Coaches had to step in to separate the players and prevent further confrontations.

HBCU Legends reached out to the SWAC office for a copy of the official announcement.

Prairie View Baseball | SWAC | HBCU Baseball | Jackson State Baseball | SWAC Baseball

HBCU BASEBALL NEWS

feed

FOLLOW HBCU LEGENDS

Follow Kyle T. Mosley on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE + @HBCULegends + @BlackSportsInc to never miss another breaking news story!

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our HBCU LEGENDS Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Subscribe to our free HBCU Legends newsletter for the latest HBCU sports news and updates delivered directly to your inbox from HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated.

LISTEN TO HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST WITH KYLE T. MOSLEY

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Baseball