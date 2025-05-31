College Baseball's Greatest Season: Unbeaten LSU Shreveport Wins NAIA National Championship
It may the "Season of Faith's Perfection" for the LSU Shreveport Pilots baseball team in Lewiston, Idaho.
From first pitch to final out, LSU Shreveport ran the table. The Pilots made history Friday night at Harris Field, defeating Southeastern (Fla.) 13-7 in front of 2,435 fans to win the 2025 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series — capturing the program's first national championship and completing a perfect 59-0 season, the longest win streak in college baseball history at any level.
The top-ranked Pilots (59-0) became the first team in college baseball history to finish a season undefeated while also sweeping through the national tournament. Their 59-game win streak is now the longest in college baseball history, marking a crowning achievement under sixth-year head coach Brad Neffendorf.
LSUS erased an early 4-0 deficit behind a resilient offense that exploded for 11 runs over the final four innings. Shortstop Jose Sallorin delivered three hits and three RBIs, including the go-ahead run in the sixth. Outfielder Ryan Davenport added three RBIs of his own, while Jackson Syring and Ian Montz launched back-to-back home runs in the sixth to put the Pilots ahead for good.
Down 4-0 after two innings and 7-5 entering the bottom of the sixth, LSUS used a five-run frame to take a commanding 10-7 lead. Sallorin tied the game with an RBI single before Davenport and Austin Gomm drove in runs to pad the lead. Josh Gibson and Syring added insurance RBIs in the seventh and eighth to seal the title.
Kenneth Schecter (4-0) earned the win in relief, tossing four innings of two-hit ball with two strikeouts. Starter Brock Lucas lasted two innings, allowing four runs on four hits, while Draven Zeigler bridged the middle frames. Isaac Rohde, the RRAC Pitcher of the Year, closed out the night with a scoreless ninth.
Southeastern (Fla.) jumped out early behind a two-run double by James Strom in the first and a two-RBI triple by Charlie Collins in the second. But the Fire couldn't withstand the unrelenting LSUS lineup that drew seven walks and collected 13 hits on the night.
Bryce McDonald (6-6) took the loss for Southeastern, allowing three runs on five hits over 2.1 innings.
The title win was the final gem in a season full of accolades for LSUS:
Ranked No. 1 in every NAIA Top 25 poll from start to finish.
Went 47-0 in the regular season, including 30-0 in Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) play.
Swept the RRAC Tournament with a pair of double-digit wins.
Hosted and swept the Shreveport Bracket in the NAIA Opening Round.
The Pilots placed seven student-athletes on the RRAC First Team, including infielders Josh Gibson, Austin Gomm, Vantrel Reed, and Jose Sallorin, as well as catcher Diego Aragon, outfielder Ryan Davenport, and utility player Anthony Swenda. Three members of the starting rotation — Rohde, Zeigler, and Cobe Reeves — were also named to the First Team, with Reeves also earning Newcomer of the Year honors.
Three Pilots were named to the Second Team: outfielders Jackson Syring and Ian Montz, and designated hitter Angel Rodriguez.
LSUS also dominated the RRAC Gold Glove selections with six honorees: Gomm (first base), Reed (second base), Sallorin (shortstop), Aragon (catcher), Davenport (outfield), and Reeves (pitcher).
The Pilots end their 2025 campaign as undefeated national champions — and as one of the most dominant teams in the history of college baseball.
