2023 HBCU All-Star Game Watch List

HBCU All-Stars, LLC Founder Travis L. Williams announced the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game would be hosted at Texas Southern University at H&PE Arena at 3:00 PM CT on Sunday, Apr. 2.

"What a blessing for us to celebrate Black culture, Black excellence, and Black history through our weeklong HBCU All-Star Game Experience in Houston," Travis Williams said.

The HBCU All-Star Game will showcase 24 of the best student-athletes from the four HBCU athletic conferences.

Those leagues are the MEAC & SIAC HBCU All-Stars versus SWAC & CIAA HBCU All-Stars, along with Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T State Universities HBCU All-Stars.

Last season, several players had opportunities to play in the NBA Summer League and G-League.

In conjunction with the game, the organization released its second annual 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars Watch List featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

"We are truly excited to showcase the nation's best HBCU student-athletes and brilliant coaches on a national stage and honor the illustrious playing careers of Fred "Curly" Neal (Johnson C. Smith University, CIAA), Sam Jones (North Carolina Central University, MEAC), Purvis Short (Jackson State University, SWAC), Caldwell Jones (Albany State University, SIAC) and Anthony Mason (Tennessee State University, Independent).

2022-23 HBCU ALL-STARS WATCH LIST

POINT GUARD

Honoring Fred “Curly” Neal (Johnson C. Smith University - CIAA)

P.J Byrd, Southern University Marcus Garrett, Bethune Cookman University Ahamadou Fofana, University of Maryland Eastern Shore Isaiah Burke, Morgan State University Joe Bryant Jr, Norfolk State University Sam Sessoms, Coppin State University JR Clay, Tennessee State University Malik Parker, Albany State University Montrell Jacobs, Kentucky State University Gregg Boyd, Tuskegee University Kelvin Allen, Lane College Zach Newkirk, Virginia State University Korey Williams, Lincoln University (PA) Justus Baldwin, Shaw University

SHOOTING GUARD

Honoring Sam Jones (North Carolina Central University - MEAC)

Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M University Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State University Oddyst Walker, Alcorn State University Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State University Bryson Etienne, Southern University Zion Styles, University of Maryland Eastern Shore Malik Miller, Morgan State University Demetric Horton, North Carolina A&T State University Marquis Godwin, Hampton University Shaun Doss, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Felix Hayes, Edward Waters University Maximillion, Lane College Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State University Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald, Virginia State University Jonathan Hicklin, Winston Salem State University DeShawn Phillips, University of Maryland Eastern Shore Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union University Jeremiah Pope, Shaw University

SMALL FORWARD

Honoring Purvis Short (Jackson State University - SWAC)

Cameron Christon, Grambling State University Terrence Lewis, Grambling State University Trace Young, Jackson State University Tyrone Lyons, Southern University Eric Boone, North Carolina Central University Nathaniel Pollard Jr, University of Maryland Eastern Shore Dana Tate Jr, Norfolk State University Yasim Hooker, Miles College Kong Kong, Kentucky State University Eleik Bowles, Savannah State University Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State University Robert Osborne, Virginia Union University Kevin Davis, Bethune Cookman University Brion Whitley, Southern University

POWER FORWARD

Honoring Anthony Mason (Tennessee State University - Independent)

Joirdon Nicholas, Texas Southern University John Walker III, Texas Southern University Yahuza Rasas, Prairie View University Dontrell McQuarter, Alcorn State University Kris Monroe, North Carolina Central University Kobe Dickson, Howard University Kris Bankston, Norfolk State University Justin Winston, Coppin State University Zion Griffin, Tennessee State University Jalon Andrews, Kentucky State University Larry Kuimi, Edward Waters University Justin Sylver, Lane College Cameron Sembly, Allen University Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union University Chris Greene, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

“Celebrating the Best in Black College Basketball”

CENTER

Honoring Caldwell Jones (Albany State University - SIAC)

Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M University Dylan Roberston, Bethune Cookman University Brendan Medley-Bacon, North Carolina Central University Lewis Djonkam, Morgan State University Adong Makuoi, Tennessee State University

Williams continued, "These amazing HBCU legends made their mark in this great game of basketball. They reached the highest level of success in the NBA and Harlem Globetrotters. We are honored to recognize their impact and importance on our HBCU basketball culture during the 2022-23 basketball season leading up to the first-ever HBCU All-Star Game on an HBCU campus at Texas Southern University."

This event is far more than a basketball game. HBCU All-Stars LLC will stage the HBCU All-Star Game Experience. This week-long festival will kick off on Tuesday, Mar. 28, and conclude the following Tuesday after the Championship game on Monday, Apr. 4.

It will celebrate the HBCU Experience and will be highlighted by an HBCU All-Stars College Admissions Fair, Community Outreach and Engagement, Pro Day Combine, Welcome Reception, Awards Ceremony, and Social Justice & Civil Rights panel discussion.

The HBCU All-Star Game will air live on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream on Paramount+.

Travis L. Williams is the HBCU All-Stars, LLC Founder/CEO and former head coach at two HBCUs, Tennessee State University and Fort Valley State University.