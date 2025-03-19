2025 HBCU All-Star Games Releases Men's And Women's Teams Rosters
The HBCU All-Star Games will take place at the historic Freeman Coliseum, with the men's game starting at 12 PM CST/1:00 PM EST and the women's game immediately following on Sunday, Apr. 6 in San Antonio, Texas. These HBCU All-Stars and teams will feature the four premier HBCU NCAA Division I and II conferences in the country.
The doubleheader games will comprise the nation's top 24 men and top 24 women players and distinguished coaches who will make up the rosters named after four HBCU Legends, Team Al Attles versus Team Bob Love and Team Yolanda Laney versus Team Patricia Hoskins.
"We are grateful to celebrate Black excellence at the highest level on and off the basketball court during college basketball's biggest weekend when all eyes around the world are on the great city of San Antonio during Final Four Weekend. These players that have been selected from our 2024-25 basketball season and top 100 Watch List represent the best in college basketball at our country's esteemed Black colleges and universities.
We have another great opportunity to showcase our deserving and talented student-athletes and coaches globally. Our national scouting staff evaluated and scouted the top players from the 48 participating HBCUs for the past five months.
This was one of the most highly competitive watch list and selection processes we've had. There were numerous players who were very deserving of this great opportunity to play in this historic and fourth annual men and first ever women HBCU All-Star game," said HBCU All-Stars LLC Founder and CEO Travis L. Williams said.
Williams continues, "This is a history in the making, a truly game-changing moment for Black College basketball, and hosting the first-ever women's HBCU All-Star Game is special to us.
It is long overdue that female athletes receive visibility, greater equality, and coverage during this epic HBCU All-Star Game. On Sunday, Apr. 6, We will honor and celebrate the rich history, tradition, and contributions of HBCUs to the sport of college basketball.
Coaches and Teams
Team Bob Love HBCU All-Stars will be coached by Kevin Johnson, Head Men's Basketball Coach at Southern University, and Luke D'Alessio, Head Men's Basketball Coach at Fayetteville State University. Team Patricia Hoskins HBCU All-Stars will be coached by Southern University Women's Head Coach Carlos Funchess, and Nadine Domond, Virginia State University Head Coach, and is comprised of players who compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA).
Team Al Attles HBCU All-Stars will be coached by Erik Martin, South Carolina State University Head Men's Basketball Coach, and Morehouse College Head Men's Basketball Coach Doug Whittler. Larry Vickers, Norfolk State University Head Women's Basketball Coach has been selected to coach Team Yolanda Laney HBCU All- Stars as well as Clark Atlanta University Head Coach Tony Bailey, and is made up of players who competed in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and INDEPENDENT schools representing Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T State Universities.
Along with the announcement of the players for the game, HBCU All-Stars announces some of the most prestigious postseason individual award winners who will be honored at the game in April. These distinguished awards pay homage and respect to some of the most legendary HBCU coaches and players who have paved the way for today's HBCU All-Stars.
Erik Martin receives the Ben Jobe HBCU All-Stars NCAA National Division I Coach of the Year, the C. Vivian Stringer HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Women National Coach of the Year is Larry Vickers, along with legendary Clarence "Big House" Gaines HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year Luke D'Alessio.
Former Tennessee State great and NBA veteran Carlos Rogers HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I National Player of the Year is Alabama State University point guard T.J. Maddox, Patricia Bibbs HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I Women National Player of the Year is Norfolk State University Diamond Johnson, Earl Lloyd HBCU All-Stars Division II National Player of the Year is Fayetteville State University Tairell Fletcher, and Jackie Givens HBCU All-Stars Division II Women National Player of the Year is Allen
University Taliah Wesley.
With a mission to advocate, educate, expose, mentor, and invest in HBCU students, student-athletes and coaches across the country, the event aims to showcase the "Best in Black College Basketball." Launched by HBCU All-Stars LLC, a Black-owned sports
marketing, events, and media company in Atlanta, the HBCU All-Star Game brings much needed E.A.R. (Exposure, Access, Recognition) and O.R.R. (Opportunities, Resources, Results) to outstanding, talented, ambitious, and hardworking HBCU students, student-athletes and brilliant coaches and celebrate Black Excellence, Black History, and Black Cultural Experiences at the highest level.
To learn more about the HBCU All-Star Game, and to get more information about its ancillary events and tickets, visit hbcuallstargame.com, and follow @hbcuallstargame.

Fourth Annual Men's HBCU All-Star Game on Sunday, Apr. 6, 2025 Top 24 HBCU All-Stars
Team Al Attles HBCU All-Stars "The Best in Black College Basketball"
1. Kameron Hobbs, Morgan State University 5'10" 170 PG (MEAC)
2. Alvin Miles, Miles College 5'11" 168 PG (SIAC)
3. Evan Johnson, University of Maryland Shore 6'0" 165 G (MEAC)
4. Christian Ings, Norfolk State University 6'2" 180 SG (MEAC)
5. Martaz Robinson, Delaware State University 6'2" 175 SG (MEAC)
6. Marcus Dockery, Howard University 6'2" 170 SG (MEAC)
7. Jalen Williams, Clark Atlanta University 6'5" 175 SF (SIAC)
8. Omar Croskey, South Carolina State University 6'6" 195 SF (MEAC)
9. Davion Everett, South Carolina State University 6'6" 225 PF (MEAC)
10. Jesus Carralero Martin, Bethune Cookman Univ. 6’7” 225 SF (SWAC)
11. Ahmir Langlais, Tennessee State University 6'9" 225 PF (INDEP)
12. Tyrel Bladen, Norfolk State University
Coaches: 6'10" 235 C (MEAC)
Erik Martin, South Carolina State University Head Men's Basketball Coach Doug Whittler, Morehouse College Head Men's Basketball Coach
Team Bob Love HBCU All-Stars "The Best in Black College Basketball"
1. Robert Smith, Delaware State University 6'1" 190 SG (MEAC)
2. Tairell Fletcher, Fayetteville State University 6'2" 185 CG (CIAA)
3. Kevin Sesberry, Tuskegee University 6'3" 170 SG (SIAC)
4. T.J. Madlock, Alabama State University 6'3" 190 PG (SWAC)
5. Jordan Hinds, Bluefield State University 6'4" 180 SG (CIAA)
6. Derrick Tezeno, Southern University 6'4" 205 SF (SWAC)
7. Bakir Cleveland, Lincoln University (PA) 6'5" 182 SF (CIAA)
8. Wayne Bristol Jr., Hampton University 6'6" 185 SF (INDEP)
9. Ernest Ross, Grambling State University 6'9" 205 PF (SWAC)
10. Kenny Hunter, Texas Southern University 6'8" 236 PF (SWAC)
11. Romelle Mansel, Jackson State University 6'9" 220 PF (SWAC)
12. Shannon Grant, Jackson State University 6'11" 290 C (SWAC)
Coaches:
Kevin Johnson, Southern University Head Men's Basketball Coach
Luke D'Alessio, Fayetteville State University Head Men's Basketball Coach

First Ever Women's HBCU All-Star Game on Sunday, Apr. 6, 2025 Top 24 HBCU All-Stars
Team Yolanda Laney HBCU All-Stars "The Best in Black College Basketball"
1. Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State University 5'5" SG (MEAC)
2. Iemyiah Harris, Miles College 5'9" PG (SIAC)
3. Zamara Haynes, University of Maryland Eastern Shore 5'7" SG (MEAC)
4. Jordyn Dorsey, North Carolina A&T State University 5'9" SG (INDEP)
5. Saniah Parker, Tennessee State University 5'9" SG (INDEP)
6. Tailah Wesley, Allen University 5'9" SG (SIAC)
7. Maleia Bracone, North Carolina A&T State University 5'10" SG (INDEP)
8. Kaiya Creek, Howard University 5'10" F (MEAC)
9. Makoye Diawara, Norfolk State University 5'11" C (MEAC)
10. Morgan Callahan, North Carolina Central University 6'1" PF (MEAC)
11. Corriana Evans, Clark Atlanta University 6’2” PF (SIAC)
12. Laila Lawrence, Coppin State University 6'2" SF (MEAC)
Coaches:
Larry Vickers, Norfolk State University Head Women's Basketball Coach Tony Bailey, Clark Atlanta University Head Women's Basketball Coach
Team Patricia Hoskins HBCU All-Stars "The Best in Black College Basketball"
1. Destiny Ryles, Bowie State University 5'3" PG (CIAA)
2. Kahia Warmsley, Grambling State University 5'8" PG (SWAC)
3. Keayna McLaughlin, Fayetteville State University 5'8 G (CIAA)
4. Lauryn Pendleton, Alabama A&M University 5'9" SF (SWAC)
5. Zoe Cooper, Jackson State University 5'11" F (SWAC)
6. Soniyah Reed, Southern University 6'0" SG (SWAC)
7. Lyric Cole, Tennessee State University 6'0" F (INDEP)
8. Amesha Miller, Virginia State University 6'1" C (CIAA)
9. Treasure Thompson, Texas Southern University 6'2" C (SWAC)
10. Alisha Wilson, Alabama A&M University 6’2” PF/C (SWAC)
11. Kayla Clark, Bethune Cookman University 6'3" C (SWAC)
12. Lydia Freeman, Grambling State University 6'5" C (SWAC)
Coaches:
Carlos Funchess, Southern University Head Women's Basketball Coach Nadine Domond, Virginia State University Head Women's Basketball Coach
HBCU ALL-STARS ON THE CW NETWORK
The 4th Annual Men's HBCU All-Star Basketball Game has announced a new broadcast partnership with the CW Network. Previously, CBS Sports televised the event for the first three years. This season, the showcase will feature basketball players from HBCUs and will be available to a national television audience on a new network.
The event is scheduled to air live on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM CT) at the historic Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.
Expanding Visibility for HBCU Athletic Excellence
The HBCU All-Star Game features the nation's most dynamic and talented men's basketball players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, representing all four historically Black athletic conferences—the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). Players from independent HBCUs including Tennessee State University, Hampton University, and North Carolina A&T State University will also participate in this showcase event.
"We are honored to partner with HBCU All-Stars to bring this year's Men's HBCU All-Star Basketball Game to The CW," Mike Perman, Senior Vice President of Sports at The CW Network said. "This annual event shines a spotlight on the top HBCU student-athletes, and we look forward to showcasing their stories alongside a thrilling game."
The timing of the game coincides with college basketball's championship weekend, providing maximum exposure for these talented athletes during one of the sport's most-watched periods of the year.
HBCU All-Stars: A Growing Tradition
The 2025 HBCU All-Star Game marks the fourth annual iteration of this celebration of Black college basketball excellence. The event was founded by Travis L. Williams, CEO of HBCU All-Stars LLC, who has worked diligently to create this platform showcasing HBCU talent.
"What a truly GOD-driven vision through the HBCU All-Star Game Experience and HBCU All-Stars Movement," Williams said. "We have this outstanding television broadcast partnership with The CW that will continue showing the world HBCUs matter during college basketball's biggest weekend in the great city of San Antonio at the legendary Freeman Coliseum."
Previous HBCU All-Star Games have been held in New Orleans (2022), Houston (2023), and Phoenix (2024), with each event growing in prominence and attendance. The Phoenix event in 2024 sold out the Global Credit Union Arena at Grand Canyon University, creating an unforgettable celebration of HBCU pride and talent in a region where no HBCUs exist.
HBCU All-Star Game At A Historic Venue
The Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio will serve as the backdrop for this celebration of HBCU athletic excellence. The venue, which opened its doors in 1949, has a rich history of hosting major sporting events, concerts, and community gatherings.
With a seating capacity of approximately 10,000 and more than 32,000 square feet of floor space, the coliseum provides an ideal setting for this prestigious event.
Located on San Antonio's east side, the Freeman Coliseum has been a cornerstone of the community for over 75 years, hosting thousands of events ranging from rodeos and circuses to professional sports and concerts. The art deco-styled venue is conveniently situated near downtown San Antonio, making it accessible for fans attending the game.
HBCU All-Stars Is More Than Just A Game
The HBCU All-Star Game was created to honor the rich legacy of HBCUs and celebrate the remarkable contributions of HBCU student-athletes and coaches in college basketball. The event promotes educational excellence, sportsmanship, and community empowerment.
HBCU All-Stars LLC, a Black-owned sports marketing, media, and events company founded in 2019, focuses on "Advocating, Educating, Exposing, Mentoring, and Investing in Hard-Working, Talented, Ambitious Students, Student-Athletes, and Brilliant Coaches at Our Distinguished Historically Black Colleges & Universities."
The 2025 event will make history by featuring not only the men's game but also the first-ever Women's HBCU All-Star Game, marking another significant milestone in showcasing extraordinary talent from HBCUs.
HBCU All-Star Game Reaching Its Audience
This broadcast partnership continues The CW's expansion into sports programming. Since Nexstar Media Group acquired a 75% stake in The CW in 2022, the network has secured broadcast rights to various sports properties
For viewers interested in attending the event in person, tickets for the HBCU All-Star Game can be purchased through the QR code available on promotional materials or by visiting hbcuallstargame.com.
As April 6, 2025, approaches, basketball fans nationwide can look forward to witnessing this celebration of HBCU talent, culture, and legacy on The CW Network, further cementing the HBCU All-Star Game's place as a significant event in the college basketball landscape.
