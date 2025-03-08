HBCU Legends

2025 MEAC Men's Basketball: Spartans Set To Defend Home Court In Tournament

The Spartans are ready to hoist the 2025 MEAC Tournament crown at home!

Kyle T. Mosley

Norfolk Men's Basketball
Norfolk Men's Basketball / Norfolk Atletics
In this story:

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has released its men's pairings for the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament, which will be held March 12-15 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. Norfolk State and South Carolina State finish the 2025 regular season as co-champions with 11-3 records in MEAC play.

Norfolk State garners the top seed after winning the tiebreaker against South Carolina State. NSU has claimed the regular season championship either outright or shared in five of the last seven seasons.

The Spartans are ready to hoist the 2025 MEAC Tournament crown at home!
The Spartans are ready to hoist the 2025 MEAC Tournament crown at home! / Credit: NSU Athletics

South Carolina State will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed. SC State closed out the 2025 regular season on a nine-game winning streak that started on February 3 when they defeated Howard, 89-66.

Delaware State finished the season 8-6 to secure the third seed with its win over Maryland Eastern Shore in the regular season finale.

Howard (7-7) earns the No. 4 in the men’s tournament after winning the tiebreaker against No. 5 Morgan State (7-7).

North Carolina Central (6-8) secured the No. 6 seed, while Coppin State (4-10) locked in at No. 7 after defeating Morgan State in overtime. Maryland Eastern Shore closes out the tournament bracket as the No. 8 seed with a 2-12 conference mark.

Bowie State Defeats Howard
Bowie State Defeats Howard / Credit: HU Athletics

The MEAC men’s tournament play will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, with No. 1 Norfolk State taking on No. 8 Maryland Eastern Shore in the quarterfinal round. No. 2 South Carolina State and No. 7 Coppin State will wrap up day one with the nightcap matchup at 8 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinal action pits No. 3 Delaware State vs. No. 6 North Carolina Central at 6 p.m., with No. 4 Howard and No. 5 Morgan State closing day two with an 8 p.m. start.

Friday’s semifinal matchups will tip off at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination tournament featuring both the conference men’s and women’s teams. The quarterfinal and semifinal games will broadcast live on ESPN+.

The men’s finale will begin at 1 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN2.

The women’s championship game will begin at 4 p.m. and will air live on ESPNews.

For information about the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament, including live stats, visit www.MEAChoops.com.

Norfolk State Defeats NCCU In A Thriller
Norfolk State Defeats NCCU In A Thriller / Credit: NSU Athletics

2025 MEAC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12, 2025 -- QUARTERFINALS


Game 3 (M): No. 1 Norfolk State vs. No. 8 Maryland Eastern Shore | 6:00 p.m.
Game 4 (M): No. 2 South Carolina State vs. No. 7 Coppin State | 8:00 p.m. *

THURSDAY, MARCH 13, 2025 -- QUARTERFINALS


Game 7 (M): No. 4 Howard vs. No. 5 Morgan State | 6:00 p.m.
Game 8 (M): No. 3 Delaware State vs. No. 6 North Carolina Central | 8:00 p.m. *

FRIDAY, MARCH 14. 2025 -- SEMIFINALS


Game 11 (M): Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 7 | 6:00 p.m.
Game 12 (M): Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 8 | 8:00 p.m. *

SATURDAY, MARCH 15, 2025 -- CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES


Game 13 (M): Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 | 1:00 p.m. | ESPN2

*start time approximate; game will start 30 minutes following the conclusion of the previous game.

MEAC NEWS

feed

Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE and @HBCULEGENDS to never miss another HBCU sports breaking news story. Any breaking news or ideas to report, contact Kyle T. Mosley at kmosley@hbcusi.com.

Subscribe to our free HBCU Legends newsletter for the latest HBCU sports news and updates delivered directly to your inbox from HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball