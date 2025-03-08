HBCU Legends

2025 MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament Tips-Off With Norfolk State As Top Seed

The Lady Spartans lead the conference with an unblemished MEAC record this season.

Norfolk State Women's Basketball
Norfolk State Women's Basketball / Credit: NSU Athletics
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has released its women's pairings for the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 12-15 at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Norfolk State earned the top seed after clinching the regular-season title with an unblemished 14-0 conference record.   

The two-time defending conference tournament champions, Norfolk State, finished the MEAC regular season undefeated, marking the first perfect conference record since North Carolina A&T's 16-0 run in the 2018-2019 season.  

Howard finished the regular season 12-2 in conference play to clinch the No. 2 seed with their only conference losses against Norfolk State.  

Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk Scope Arena / Credit: NSU Athletics

Maryland Eastern Shore secured the No. 3 seed in head coach Malikah Willis’ first year at the helm, finishing with an 8-6 conference record, tied for third with No. 4 Coppin State. Maryland Eastern Shore garnered the third seed after winning the tiebreaker against Coppin State.  

North Carolina Central secured the fifth seed with a 6-8 record in conference play. Morgan State, also 6-8, lost the tiebreaker to NCCU and settled at the No. 6 seed. 

No. 6 Morgan State will face No. 3 UMES in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2 p.m. 

No. 7 Delaware State finished at 1-13, while South Carolina State (1-13) rounded out the bracket in the eighth-place position. 

Top-seed Norfolk State will face No. 8 South Carolina State, to open the conference tournament on Wednesday, March 12, at noon. No. 2 Howard will take on No. 7 Delaware State immediately following game one. 

Thursday’s quarterfinal action begins at 12 p.m. between No. 4 Coppin State and No. 5 North Carolina Central. No. 3 Maryland Eastern Shore will follow against No. 6 Morgan State at 2 p.m. 

Friday’s semifinal games are scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.   

The 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination competition showcasing both men's and women's teams from the conference. Quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will be streamed live on ESPN+.  

The women's title game will tip off on Saturday, March 15 at 4 p.m. and will air live on ESPNews. 

Diamond Johnson - Norfolk State - Guard
Diamond Johnson - Norfolk State - Guard / Credit: Norfolk State Athletics

2025 MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12, 2025 -- QUARTERFINALS

Game 1 (W): No. 1 Norfolk State vs. No. 8 South Carolina State | 12:00 p.m.

Game 2 (W): No. 2 Howard vs. No. 7 Delaware State | 2:00 p.m. *

THURSDAY, MARCH 13, 2025 -- QUARTERFINALS

Game 5 (W): No. 4 Coppin State vs. No. 5 North Carolina Central | 12:00 p.m.

Game 6 (W): No. 3 Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 6 Morgan State | 2:00 p.m. *

FRIDAY, MARCH 14. 2025 -- SEMIFINALS

Game 9 (W): Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 5 | 12:00 p.m.

Game 10 (W): Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 6 | 2:00 p.m. *

SATURDAY, MARCH 15, 2025 -- CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Game 14 (W): Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 | 4:00 p.m. | ESPNews

*start time approximate; game will start 30 minutes following the conclusion of the previous game.

