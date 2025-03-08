2025 MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament Tips-Off With Norfolk State As Top Seed
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has released its women's pairings for the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 12-15 at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Norfolk State earned the top seed after clinching the regular-season title with an unblemished 14-0 conference record.
The two-time defending conference tournament champions, Norfolk State, finished the MEAC regular season undefeated, marking the first perfect conference record since North Carolina A&T's 16-0 run in the 2018-2019 season.
Howard finished the regular season 12-2 in conference play to clinch the No. 2 seed with their only conference losses against Norfolk State.
Maryland Eastern Shore secured the No. 3 seed in head coach Malikah Willis’ first year at the helm, finishing with an 8-6 conference record, tied for third with No. 4 Coppin State. Maryland Eastern Shore garnered the third seed after winning the tiebreaker against Coppin State.
North Carolina Central secured the fifth seed with a 6-8 record in conference play. Morgan State, also 6-8, lost the tiebreaker to NCCU and settled at the No. 6 seed.
No. 6 Morgan State will face No. 3 UMES in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2 p.m.
No. 7 Delaware State finished at 1-13, while South Carolina State (1-13) rounded out the bracket in the eighth-place position.
Top-seed Norfolk State will face No. 8 South Carolina State, to open the conference tournament on Wednesday, March 12, at noon. No. 2 Howard will take on No. 7 Delaware State immediately following game one.
Thursday’s quarterfinal action begins at 12 p.m. between No. 4 Coppin State and No. 5 North Carolina Central. No. 3 Maryland Eastern Shore will follow against No. 6 Morgan State at 2 p.m.
Friday’s semifinal games are scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination competition showcasing both men's and women's teams from the conference. Quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will be streamed live on ESPN+.
The women's title game will tip off on Saturday, March 15 at 4 p.m. and will air live on ESPNews.
2025 MEAC Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12, 2025 -- QUARTERFINALS
Game 1 (W): No. 1 Norfolk State vs. No. 8 South Carolina State | 12:00 p.m.
Game 2 (W): No. 2 Howard vs. No. 7 Delaware State | 2:00 p.m. *
THURSDAY, MARCH 13, 2025 -- QUARTERFINALS
Game 5 (W): No. 4 Coppin State vs. No. 5 North Carolina Central | 12:00 p.m.
Game 6 (W): No. 3 Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 6 Morgan State | 2:00 p.m. *
FRIDAY, MARCH 14. 2025 -- SEMIFINALS
Game 9 (W): Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 5 | 12:00 p.m.
Game 10 (W): Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 6 | 2:00 p.m. *
SATURDAY, MARCH 15, 2025 -- CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Game 14 (W): Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 | 4:00 p.m. | ESPNews
*start time approximate; game will start 30 minutes following the conclusion of the previous game.
MEAC NEWS
