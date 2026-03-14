2026 SWAC Women's Basketball Championship Preview & Prediction: Alabama State vs. Southern

COLLEGE PARK, Ga - The 2026 SWAC Women’s Basketball Championship Game will feature No. 3 Alabama State and No. 4 Southern with a 1:00 p.m. tipoff at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, on Saturday, March 14.

Southern, under Carlos Coach Funchess, is the defending champion who battled through a tough bracket to reach the title game. The Jaguars defeated No. 1 Alabama A&M, 51-49, on a layup basket from Jocelyn Tate with 1 second remaining in the semifinal matchup, stunning the Bulldogs.

For Alabama State, it's their first final since 2022 after beating No. 7 Arkansas Pine Bluff thanks to three starters scoring in double figures: Ny’Keria Flowers (14), Alanah Pooler (13), and Caylee Simpson (12), with Amari Franklin adding 10 off the bench.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the winner receives the SWAC’s automatic bid to reach the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Last season, Southern advanced to play UCLA, losing 84-46 in the first round after opening strong but faltering in the second half.

SWAC Women's Championship Game Preview | CREDIT: SU and ASU Athletics

The Teams

No. 3 Alabama State Lady Hornets (16-14, 12-6 SWAC)

The Hornets were picked to finish ninth in the SWAC preseason poll. Alabama State would go on to end the season tied for third with Southern at 12-6 in conference, matching its highest league win total since 2022-23. This is a team built on collective effort, not a single star.

“I'm calm, but I'm super excited about this win,” Coach Johnetta Hayes said following the semifinal victory. “Just to see our ladies come out and compete in a tight game, lose a lead, and finish strong.”

ASU WBB | ASU Athletics

Alabama State relied on a . From Amari Franklin hitting four 3-pointers to seal a one-point win at Bethune-Cookman, Caylee Simpson making a last-second game-winner against Southern, Shamya Reid sparking an OT win over Arkansas Pine Bluff, and Clearia Peterson recording seven double-doubles, averaging 7.7 rebounds (second in the conference).

Already tested, how will the Hornets leave Atlanta?

Key Players: Ny’Keria Flowers, Alanah Pooler, Caylee Simpson, Amari Franklin

No. 4 Southern Jaguars (16-16, 12-6 SWAC)

Southern has won two of the last three SWAC tournaments. Last year, the Jaguars earned their first NCAA win. Coach Carlos Funchess has shaped a balanced team, ranking top five in the league in both scoring (No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense).

“I think we have the talent to win it all. We just have to be fundamentally sound. We have to go to Atlanta and play well,” Coach Funchess said.

Southern Jaguars WBB | Southern Jaguars Athletics

Southern was predicted to win the conference in the preseason poll. After falling in close conference games by four points or fewer, including two in the final 10 seconds, the Jaguars were overlooked to claim another SWAC title.

Southern has a balanced scoring attack and rebounds very well. The Jags get huge buckets from sophomore guard Jocelyn Tate, who averages 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2 assists, while DeMya Porter averages 9.6 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 51% from the floor. Zaria Hurston adds 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. Jaylia Reed has 52 threes.

Key Players: Jocelyn Tate, DeMya Porter, Zaria Hurston, Jaylia Reed, Mykayla Cunningham

Regular Season Series - Advantage Hornets

SU and ASU are all too familiar foes, where the Hornets won their regular-season matchups. ASU won 61-57 in Baton Rouge on Feb. 5 and 65-63 in Montgomery off a Caylee Simpson layup at the 13-second mark, and a Kaitlyn Bryant free throw with 8 seconds remaining on Mar. 3.

Key Matchup: Alabama State’s Defense vs. Southern’s Balanced Offense

The Hornets proved in the semifinal that they can clamp down when it matters. Southern thrives in close games, going 6-2 in one-possession contests this season.

Alabama State’s ability to get stops in late-game situations will be tested against a Jaguar offense that doesn’t rely on one player.

If Southern’s perimeter shooters get going, particularly Jaylia Reed’s three-point shooting, it could be a long night for the Hornets.

X-Factor

For Alabama State: Amari Franklin off the bench. Her energy shifts momentum quickly, as shown by her 10 points in the semifinal and a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter. Her fearless play makes her a wild card.

For Southern: depth and experience. But, watch Jocelyn Tate. Southern’s pursuit of a third tournament title in four years and proven March success could decide a close game.

Prediction

The HBCU Legends' advanced analytics believe Southern's experience gives them the edge. Powered by an HBCU Legends+-based model that evaluates teams by comparing scoring margins against an average top-five baseline — weighted for strength of schedule and adjusted with a seven-point penalty per loss — the numbers back Southern to close this one out.

My pick is for Southern to win a close one down the stretch as the Lady Jags return to the Big Dance after capturing another SWAC Tournament Championship crown.

Projected Final: Southern 62, Alabama State 58

Watch: ESPNU | Saturday, March 14 | 1:00 PM ET | Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA | Published - March 14, 2026 • 2:30 AM ET