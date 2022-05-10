3 HBCU Players Invited to 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp

Three HBCU basketball stars received invitations to the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp.

BRISON GRESHAM - TEXAS SOUTHERN

Brison Gresham (Texas Southern), Kyle Foster (Howard), and M.J. Randolph (Florida A&M) will "test their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches, and front-office executives" at the camp from May 16 and 17 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

State Fram is sponsoring the Elite Camp for forty-four NBA hopefuls. Gresham was a 3-star recruit out of McDonogh #35 Senior High School in New Orleans, LA. UMASS initially recruited the 6-8 forward before transferring to the University of Houston and later Texas Southern University under head coach Johnny Jones.

Gresham is a defensive specialist in the paint with 71 blocked shots at TSU. He averaged 6.9 RPG, 2.3 BPG, and 7.3 PPG.

Brison has NCAA playoffs experience at U of H and Texas Southern. His outstanding HBCU All-Star game performance may have opened the eyes of several NBA scouts.

KYLE FOSTER - HOWARD

Last season, Kyle Foster played as a graduate student guard for Howard University. The Bison averaged 15.8 PPG and 1.4 APG in 29.0 MPG in 2021. Foster received All-MEAC First Team honors and won MEAC Player of the Week recognition three times in 2021.

According to Howard Athletics, Foster "nearly all year long, he led the country in three-point field goal percentage, eclipsing over 46-percent (103-of-223). On Feb. 19, Foster joined the exclusive 1,000-point club in the win over Morgan State (Feb. 19) at the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic during the All-Star Weekend festivities."

MJ RANDOLPH - FAMU

M.J. Randolph had a tremendous senior campaign for the Florida A&M Rattlers basketball program. Besides scoring 18.8 PPG with 3.5 APG and 6.2 RPG, the sharpshooter was a Lou Henson Award finalist and BoxtoRow First-Team All-American for his second-straight season. The 6-4 guard led the Rattlers with 19 points in the quarterfinals of the 2022 SWAC Tournament but eventually fell 71-63 to Alabama A&M.

The three HBCU players participate in five-on-five drills, games, and strength and agility drills. A G League invitation would be a "great opportunity" instead of an insult for Gresham, Foster, or Randolph. In covering the New Orleans Pelicans, rookie Trey Murphy III took advantage of his G League time, was promoted, and contributed for New Orleans in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

It's time to seize the opportunity and moment. In 2021-22, LA Clippers' forward Robert Covington (Tennessee State) was the only HBCU player participating in the league. The eleven-year veteran recently agreed on a two-year, $2.4M contract extension.