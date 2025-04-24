Alcorn State Officially Introduces Jake Morton As The New Head Basketball Coach
Alcorn State University officially introduced Jake Morton as the 15th head men's basketball coach at a press conference inside The Watermark in Vicksburg, Mississippi on Wed., Apr. 23.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Morton to the Alcorn family," Director of Athletics E. Dwayne Robinson said. "His leadership, championship-caliber mindset, and dedication to player development make him an ideal fit to lead our men's basketball program into a new era."
Morton arrives in Lorman, Mississippi, with his first opportunity as a head coach. He is a longtime assistant coach with nearly two decades of experience and was a standout collegiate player at the University of Miami.
"I'm very excited to be named the Head Men's Basketball Coach at Alcorn State University. With the support of President Cook and A.D. Robinson, there is no doubt that we can take this program into the next stage of greatness," Coach Jake Morton said.
As an assistant, Coach Morton had stints with Florida State, East Carolina, Jacksonville State, Miami, Western Kentucky, Coppin State, James Madison, St. Francis (PA), and Bowie State.
Known as an excellent instructor developer of student-athletes on and off the basketball court, the Braves players will learn many aspects of the game and life from Coach Morton.
During his college days, Morton scored over 900 points with the Miami Hurricanes under legendary basketball coach Leonard Hamilton, who recently retired from Florida State University. Morton's professional experience was playing in Israel for six seasons.
Last season, under former head coach Landon Bussie, the Braves basketball team went 11-20 overall and 11-7 in the SWAC. Alcorn State lost to Bethune-Cookman, 69-60, in the first round of the 2025 SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament in College Park, Georgia, on Mar. 13.
Coach Bussie departed from the program after accepting the head coach position at Chicago State University.
Previous coverage on Coach Morton...
Jake Morton Set To Become Alcorn State's New Head Basketball Coach
Jake Morton was hired in June 2024 as Florida State's assistant coach under the now-retiring Seminoles head coach, Leonard Hamilton. Before joining FSU, he served as the assistant coach at East Carolina.
Hamilton said of Morton: "Jake Morton brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. He has a full understanding of our offensive and defensive schemes, and he will immediately have a major impact on our basketball team. Our players are going to love his work ethic, how well he relates to them, and his ability to teach the game of basketball."
After serving as the Director of Operations and assistant coach at Western Kentucky from 2011 to 2013, Morton then became the assistant coach at Coppin State from 2014 to 2016 and Jacksonville State University from 2016 to 2022.
He served as an assistant at Miami (2007-2011), James Madison (2004-2007), St. Francis (2000-2004), and Bowie State (1999-2000).
Morton earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami in 1993 where he played collegiate basketball for four years. As a player, "he scored 909 points, totaled 245 rebounds and 194 assists. When he completed his career at Miami, he ranked ninth in Miami history in 3-point shots made (136), 10th in 3-point shots attempted (390), and 14th in career 3-point field goal percentage (.349)."
He has six years of professional basketball experience from Israel.
Robinson mentioned that he will provide more information about Morton's hiring later today.
HBCU Basketball's Latest Coaching Changes: What's Next?
The landscape of coaches in HBCU basketball is continually evolving. Coaches, both men and women, are no longer defined by long tenures with a single program or conference. Just as players are making quick moves in the NIL era, coaches are also making career transitions with much less hesitation than in previous years.
"We [his family] decided to hit the 'reset' button," Coach Donte' Jackson mentioned at his Alabama A&M introductory press conference. Although Coach Jackson had left behind seven years of winning at Grambling State, he could not overlook the lack of resources that still plagued the Tigers basketball program.
Here's a snapshot of the current vacancies:
WOMEN
- Coppin State
- Winston Salem
- Johnson C Smith
- Prairie View A&M
- Alabama State
- Virginia State
MEN
- Alcorn State
- Grambling State
- Johnson C. Smith
- Fayetteville State
- Bluefield State
SIGNIFICANT HBCU BASKETBALL COACHING MOVES
In addition to Jackson leaving the G-Men to take a position at Alabama A&M, Landon Bussie has decided to leave The Reservation at Alcorn State to become the new head men's basketball coach at Chicago State. Like Jackson, the departure of another former SWAC Coach of the Year further weakens leadership within the SWAC. This is especially concerning as the NCAA transfer portal, and recruiting tactics become critical for college coaches.
Larry Vickers packed his bags after the Norfolk Spartans women's basketball team lost to the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament. The following day, Auburn announced him as the new head coach for their women's basketball team. Vickers, who was named MEAC Coach of the Year, received a substantial raise from the team Norfolk State defeated earlier in the season.
Last week, rumblings out of Fayetteville State began before Coach Luke D'Allesio was to co-coach the 2025 Men's HBCU All-Star game. On Thursday, an FSU representative told HBCU Legends that they had "no statement" about the coach's status. One report said his "contract was not renewed," while another stated "they mutually parted ways."
It's hard to understand why a coach with over 300 wins wouldn't receive a new contract unless something else is in the works.
On Wednesday, Apr. 9, the school officially reported his departure, and the rumors of D'Allesio taking over at a SWAC program hit the rumor mill.
Veteran women's basketball coach Nadine Domond has accepted an offer from Morgan State University. She will leave Virginia State to transition from the CIAA to the MEAC, where she will lead the Bears in Baltimore.
Coach Devin Hoehn announced his departure from Bluefield State on social media to intrigue us about where he might land. After four seasons, he'll take his burgeoning talent as a head coach to a new destination ---- hmmm.
The Grambling State athletic department has been very quiet lately, only to state that a press conference to introduce the new men's basketball coach will be held at 11:00 AM CT on Friday, Apr. 11.
RUMORS
Could D'Allesio take over the Grambling State job? Or will Hoehn motor bring his rising skills to Fayetteville State? How about vice versa? Who will take on the Alcorn State position since Liv for Hoops reported that JSU assistant coach Trey Johnson is remaining at Jackson State?
These moves underscore the competitive nature of HBCU basketball and highlight the growing ambition of institutions aiming for national recognition.