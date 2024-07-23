HBCU Legends

Angel Jackson Becomes Cover FX 'Ms. Irrelevant — Last Round Draft' Campaign Brand Ambassador

The HBCU basketball star has been chosen as a brand ambassador for Cover FX and will be testing the product while playing for the Faenza Italian women's basketball team.

Kyle T. Mosley

Angel Jackson - Cover FX
Angel Jackson - Cover FX / Cover FX
HOUSTON — The high-performance beauty brand Cover FX has announced its "Ms. Irrelevant — Last Round Draft" campaign, featuring new brand ambassador and former Jackson State basketball star Angel Jackson.  

"They loved what I stood for," Jackson told HBCU Legends about her Cover FX partnership. "They loved who I was on and off the court. That's what I love."  

Jackson State's opponents highly respected Angel Jackson's tenacious defensive play. Her dominance in the paint earned her two SWAC Defensive Player of the Year titles in 2023 and 2024.

Angel Jackson - Cover FX
Angel Jackson / Cover FX

JACKSON IS PROUD OF 'MS. IRRELEVANT' MONIKER

Although the Las Vegas Aces selected her as the 36th and final pick in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Angel Jackson proudly wears the "Ms. Irrelevant" moniker.

"It feels great. I love the role, actually. When Cover FX first pitched it to me, I really loved it because it really describes how they look at HBCUs. They [HBCU critics] don't think that we're relevant. They don't think that we're here, but we are here. So it's my style. It's my style that I play with. Having the support from the company and when they noticed it, I was like, 'Wow, I just love the way they think.'"

ANGEL JACKSON FINDS A NEW TEAM ABROAD

Angel was the second HBCU player to be drafted into the WNBA in 20 years, following Ameshya Williams-Holliday, who was drafted in 2022. Both were fierce competitors while starring at Jackson State under former head coach Tomekia Reed.

Angel Jackson - Cover FX
Angel Jackson - Cover FX / Cover FX

"Coach Reed, from Day 1, she prepared me for this moment. She's a big reason why I'm still playing basketball."

Although the WNBA champions released Jackson in May, she found a new team. The HBCU star will put Cover FX's Total Cream Cover Foundation to the ultimate sweat test in Italy with the Faenza women's basketball team.   

Jackson confirmed, "In August. I will be going to Italy to play for Faenza. I'm excited. I'll be rocking No. 15 again."

ANGEL URGES YOUNG LADIES TO WEAR COVER FX AND BE COMFORTABLE

The former McDonald's All-American will have the chance to showcase how the Total Cream Cover Foundation endures perspiration while battling for baskets and rebounds in the Italian women's basketball league.

Angel Jackson, Solymar Colling, and Talia Gabarra 
Angel Jackson, Solymar Colling, and Talia Gabarra  / Credit: Cover FX

"Letting young ladies know it's okay to wear makeup...Be comfortable in your own skin because when you feel you're 100%, you will play 100%. If you feel that you're out of your shell, you will play out of your shell. Just find your comfortability and stay in your style," Jackson noted.

Jackson will join NWSL's Talia Gabarra and WTA's Solymar Colling as athletes in the cheekily named Cover FX "Ms. Irrelevant" campaign.

Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

